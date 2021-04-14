Dell to sell VMware software unit in $ 9 billion deal





Photographer: Sam Hodgson / Bloomberg Photographer: Sam Hodgson / Bloomberg Dell Technologies Inc. has announced that it will separate from its stake in VMware Inc., creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to repay debt. His actions jumped on the ad. VMware will distribute a special $ 11.5 billion to $ 12 billion cash dividend to shareholders upon closing of the deal, which is expected by the fourth quarter, Dell announced in Round Rock, Texas on Wednesday. , in a press release. declaration. Dell, which owns 81% of VMware, will receive a payment of up to $ 9.7 billion. “We expect to generate additional growth opportunities for Dell Technologies as well as VMware, and unlock significant value for stakeholders,” said Michael Dell, president and CEO of his eponymous company. “The two companies will remain important partners.” Dell is unrolling part of an acquisition frenzy that has diversified from its origins as a personal computer maker, but left the company in debt. Spin-off will provide Dell with cash to live on until promises investors to reduce that charge, which was $ 48.5 billion at the end of its last quarter. Dell said the “main debt” was $ 29.2 billion when it reported earnings on February 25. VMware was founded in 1998 and acquired by EMC in 2004, which sold part of its stake in an initial public offering three years later. EMC’s stake in the data center software maker was transferred to Dell when it acquired EMC for $ 67 billion in 2016 as part of the largest successful acquisition in the tech industry. The estimated value of the cash dividend that VMware will provide to shareholders ranges from $ 27.43 to $ 28.62 per share, based on shares outstanding as of March 16, 2021, the Palo Alto, Calif., Based company said in a statement. declaration. Dell shares rose about 8% in extended trading after closing at $ 92.70 in New York. The title has gained 26% this year. The spin-off is “subject to certain conditions, including receipt of a favorable private ruling letter from the IRS and an opinion that the transaction will generally qualify as tax-free.” spin off to Dell Technologies shareholders for US federal tax purposes, ”Dell said in its statement. Dell said last July that it was explore a spin-off of its stake in VMware, although the transaction does not occur until after September 2021 for tax purposes. – With the help of Dina Bass (Updates with the value of the cash dividend in the sixth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

