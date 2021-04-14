Realistic stock market simulation | Mirage News





It is used by various German and international scholarships and many major European universities use it as well: it is the LiveX stock market simulation, unique in Europe, which was developed by business IT experts from Goethe University from Frankfurt and who can now also claim Deutsche Börse as a user. At the Capital Markets Academy, the training provider of Deutsche Börse, participants of the certificate course “Exchange Trader Cash Market” can now apply their acquired knowledge directly in the very realistic stock market simulation LiveX. Unlike simple stock market investment simulation programs, which allow private clients to test stock market investing with basic functionality, LiveX simulates professional trading on European stock exchanges in all their complexity. This includes all market models on Xetra, Deutsche Börse’s fully electronic trading platform, such as continuous trading with auctions. In addition, other trading systems such as Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTF) or trading in dark pools, in which the securities orders of participants are not visible, are also simulated in LiveX. This makes the simulation program developed by Professor Peter Gomber and his team unique in Europe – and this is why LiveX is used for continuing education by top German and international universities as well as international scholarship organizations. During the pandemic, the team developed a cloud version of the market simulation and trading software. Previously dependent on a laboratory environment, the use of LiveX is now possible 24/7, regardless of the location of the participants. Professor Peter Gomber is proud to have won the Academy as a new graduate: “For many years, the Capital Markets Academy of Deutsche Börse AG has offered innovative qualification programs with a high level of practical relevance and training formats. digital learning. The current version of LiveX Cloud offers significantly increased flexibility and innovative application possibilities in professional training in modern securities trading. “ “Our participants give us very positive feedback on LiveX simulations. LiveX is a very realistic representation of stock trading and is perfectly applicable to purely digital training in order to understand market structures and trading processes ”, emphasizes Ulf Mayer, Head of Capital Markets Academy at Deutsche Börse AG. More information on: Capital Markets Academy: academy.deutsche-boerse.com LiveX at the University of Frankfurt:livex.uni-frankfurt.de Further information: Professor Dr Peter Gomber IT management Professor of e-Finance Goethe University Frankfurt / Public publication. This material is from the original organization and may be ad hoc in nature, edited for clarity, style and length. View full here

