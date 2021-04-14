DOJ steps up investigation into American-JetBlue – WSJ partnership





(Reuters) – The US Department of Justice has stepped up an antitrust investigation into American Airlines Group Inc’s partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp. on.wsj.com/3e6OZsT Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: JetBlue Airways planes are pictured at the departure gates of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on June 15, 2013. REUTERS / Fred Prouser / File Photo American and JetBlue kicked off the first phase of their partnership in February, even as the Department of Justice and attorneys general in New York, Massachusetts and other jurisdictions reviewed the proposed combination with nearly 80-plus codeshare. connections from New York and Boston. The Justice Department is concerned that a deal between the United States and JetBlue could reduce competition at congested airports in northeastern New York and Boston, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. These airports are hubs for US and international travel. The investigation is continuing and no definitive conclusions have been drawn, according to the report. JetBlue said he would defer to the Justice Department to provide details and he understood the review was underway. After years of unsuccessfully trying to add flights to airports like LaGuardia and Newark, it’s clear that the only way JetBlue can grow is through this alliance, the airline said in a mailed statement. electronics, adding that the alliance would reduce tariffs. American Airlines said on Wednesday it was cooperating with the DOJ review. The Justice Department was not immediately available for comment. American and JetBlue announced their partnership in July 2020. Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil DSilva

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos