The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,171.66, down 32.04 points) Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). Finances. Up 16 cents or 0.14 percent, to $ 117.34 on 7.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $ 1.01, or 3.91%, to $ 26.82 on 7.1 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 56 cents, or 5.93%, to $ 10.01 on 6.0 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Finances. Down 16 cents, or 0.19%, to $ 82.96 on 5.8 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up three cents, or 3.33 percent, to 93 cents on 5.5 million shares. Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: XSP). Health care. Unchanged at 38.5 cents on 5.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO). Up 91 cents or 0.94 percent to $ 98.25. Cogeco Inc. Says Second Quarter Net Income of $ 110.2 Million, Down from Last Year as Higher Finance and Tax Charges Offset Income Gains at Its Main Subsidiary . The Montreal-based company, which succeeded in fending off a hostile takeover bid from Rogers Communications Inc. last year, says its net income for the three months ended Feb. 28 was $ 2.11 per diluted share. The result compared to net income of $ 113.4 million or $ 2.18 per diluted share in the company’s second quarter of fiscal 2020. Cogeco’s revenue grew to $ 653.2 million from $ 610.8 million a year ago, with the bulk of it generated by its publicly traded telecommunications subsidiary. Cogeco Communications Inc. separately reported revenue of $ 634.5 million for the quarter ended February 28, up from $ 586.5 million a year earlier. The cable and Internet subsidiary, which operates in Quebec, Ontario and the United States, earned $ 110.6 million or $ 2.14 per share from Cogeco Communications, down from $ 114.0 million of dollars or $ 2.22 per share a year earlier. Cogeco Communications revenues increased mainly due to a friendly takeover of the Quebec company DERYTelecom, which closed in December. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA). Up 50 cents or 1.9 percent to $ 27.09. ATS Automation has signed an agreement to buy US company BioDot Inc., a manufacturer of automated fluid delivery systems, for $ 106 million. California-based BioDot was founded in 1994 and manufactures non-contact and quantitative fluid delivery systems. The company employs 94 people across its two US manufacturing sites and sites in China and the UK. ATS says BioDot will continue to be led by its longtime CEO Tony Lemmo. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, pending the usual regulatory filings. ATS has announced its intention to finance the acquisition using its revolving credit facility. TVA Group Inc. (TSX: TVA.B). Up nine cents or 3.98 percent to $ 2.35. TVA Group says France Lauzière, president and CEO of the company and director of content for Quebecor Content, is stepping down for a period of up to six months. The company says the move is for family reasons and that it understands the decision and fully supports Lauzière. Quebecor’s CEO, Pierre Karl Péladeau, will assume his duties at TVA Group and Quebecor Content on an interim basis. TVA Group is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. It is the largest broadcaster in North America of French-language entertainment, news and public affairs programming. Lauzière was appointed CEO of TVA Group and Chief Content Officer of Quebecor Content in October 2017. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 14, 2021. The Canadian Press







