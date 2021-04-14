Stock futures open higher after technology decline

TipRanks

JPMorgan: 2 stocks for stellar long-term gains

According to Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, the United States is on the cusp of an economic boom that is expected to fuel growth until at least 2023. Dimon attributes the prospect of strong growth to several reasons. I am convinced that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE, a potential new infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and the euphoria towards the end of the pandemic , the US economy is likely to explode, Dimon said recently. While Dimon also noted that stock valuations are quite high, the fact that markets are assessing economic growth and the excess savings that could be stored in stocks suggests that a multi-year boom could serve as a rationale for current levels. . As a result, JP Morgan analysts considered this opportunity and focused on 2 stocks with a long-term view in mind, for which they anticipate disproportionate growth. We made JPM stock selections in the TipRanks database to see what the rest of the street does with those choices. It turns out that JPM is not alone. The consensus is that both names are strong buys and are expected to generate massive returns of at least 90% over the next 12 months. Let’s dive in. CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) We will start with CytomX, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with big ambitions. CytomX wants to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and to do so, it bases the therapies on its proprietary technology platform Probody. By directly targeting the tumor microenvironment, Probody creates conditionally activated biologics, thereby more effectively localizing tumor treatment, while keeping a lid on activity in healthy tissue. CytomX has a pipeline with several drugs at various stages of development; Praluzatamab (CX-2009), a drug conjugate Probody (ADC) against CD166 (a molecule expressed in solid tumor cells), is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer. In addition, the company and its partner AbbVie are co-developing CX-2029, a PROBODY drug conjugate targeting CD71 (transferrin receptor). The drug is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of non-small cell squamous cell lung cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, cancers of the esophagus and gastroesophageal junction, and lymphoma. diffuse large B cells. The Probody platform forms the basis of JP Morgans Anupam Rama’s thesis for CytomX. “In our opinion, the platform is not only weakened by known clinical data for the main active ingredients praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009) / CX-2029, but also by external partnerships with AbbVie (for CX-2029) , Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb and Astellas. It should be noted that we consider the first data from the main candidates for development praluzatamab and CX-2029 in several tumor types as interesting early proof of concept, ”said Rama. Praluzutamab and CX-2029 have shown early clinical activity and 4T21 will have Phase 2 readings. Rama believes that so far, due to the uncertainty around the ultimate therapeutic window of these actives, the street under -estimate the results. The readings could change all that and have the potential to further validate not only the programs individually but also the platform. It is important to note, added Rama, that the Phase 2 updates to 4Q21 for both products will be important not only to understand the therapeutic window of each product, but also to learn more about key parameters of the model such as as response rate / sustainability. To this end, Rama assigns CTMX an overweight (i.e. buy) with a price target of $ 14. Investors are expected to pocket a gain of 98%, if that number is reached within the next 12 months. (To view Ramas’ track record, click here) In the past 3 months, 3 other analysts have stepped in with a CytomX review and are all of the same opinion recommending to buy. At $ 14, the average price target is the same as Ramas’s and provides strong support for the consensus rating of Strong Buy stocks. (See CTMX market analysis on TipRanks) Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) The next pick from JPMorgan we’re looking at is Kala Pharmaceuticals. The company is focused on developing treatments for eye diseases and has two FDA approved products on the market; Inveltys, Kalas Eye Drops for Post-Surgical Inflammation / Pain was approved in 2018 and launched in 2019. More recently, last October, the FDA gave its approval for Eysuvis, the company’s treatment for the signs and symptoms of dry eye (DED). Eysuvis was launched in January and is currently the only FDA-approved prescription treatment for the disease. Following discussions with Kala management, JP Morgans Christopher Neyor notes that the reaction so far has been excellent. Kala continues to receive very positive feedback on the initial launch of Eysuvis from key stakeholders including patients and physicians, where the two most common themes center on (1) the rapid onset of action of the product, with many patients reporting symptom relief on day one. and (2) the comfort of the eye drops without significant tolerability issues, which contrasts sharply with the symptoms of burning, stinging, and blurred vision experienced with other dry eye therapies, Neyor wrote. The dry eye market, Neyor says, represents a significant opportunity, with around 17 million patients diagnosed in the United States. Conservative analysts forecast long-term peak sales for Eysuvis to be over $ 750 million and Neyor forecast a strong sales surge in the second half of the years should reduce the risk of the company’s marketing plans for dry eyes. Backed by Eysuvis, Neyor sees a very favorable risk / reward for Kala, which is reflected in a bullish price target. At $ 17, the figure should reward investors with 12-month returns of 125%, if Neyors’ thesis plays out accordingly. Unsurprisingly, Neyor has an overweight (ie buy) rating on stocks. (To watch Neyors ‘history, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, analysts’ forecasts at JP Morgan appear on the more conservative end of the spectrum. Based on the average price target of $ 26, stocks are expected to rise about 262% in the coming year. Kalas Strong Buy’s consensus rating is based on a consensus of 4 purchases. 