KKR acquires Downers Grove-based Ensono for $ 1.7 billion





Photo: Ensono Since its launch, IT service provider Ensono has built a global business with more than 2,400 employees worldwide. From now on, the Ensono family will be guided by a brand new parent company. On Wednesday, investment firm KKR announced it would acquire Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and M / C Partners. The definitive deal is expected to be concluded within the next 60 days, subject to regulatory approval. According to a spokesperson for the company, the acquisition is valued at $ 1.7 billion. Ensono is headquartered just outside of Chicago in Downers Grove, with offices around the world. With the deal, Ensono joins an exclusive roster of Chicago-area tech companies acquired for more than $ 1 billion. Charlesbank and M / C Partners have owned the company since 2015 as part of a corporate secondment. The company was then renamed Ensono in 2016. Since then, Ensono has grown its business by providing businesses with a wide range of IT infrastructure management solutions. This includes things like helping businesses adopt cloud computing strategies, managing a hybrid cloud approach, leveraging Azure and AWS, and more. Countless businesses rely on tools like these to help them scale their online business. And as a result, Ensono has seen the demand for its solutions grow over the years. The company claims to have experienced robust growth in 2020 as businesses around the world have had to take a digital-centric approach during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says this acquisition represents an investment that will allow Ensono to grow further. KKR has a proven track record of helping technology companies grow. In addition to Ensono, KKR has also invested in GoDaddy, Internet Brands, Epicor and 1-800 Contacts. As we enter our next chapter with KKR, Ensono will continue to provide its customers with transformational solutions that will help them operate for today and optimize for tomorrow, Ensono CEO Jeff VonDeylen said in a statement. Our original investors played an important role in helping us establish our business and brand and in funding our growth.With the support of KKR, we will continue to grow and invest in our future while driving innovation to meet changing needs of our customers. We are fortunate to be in an industry where the need for our services has not only increased, but has diversified into exciting new areas of potential growth. Also in ChicagoHazel Technologies raises $ 70 million to help extend shelf life of fresh produce







