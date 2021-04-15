Japanese State Fund crushes Toshiba takeover bid, says Nikkan Kogyo





Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota / Bloomberg Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota / Bloomberg A group comprising the Japan Investment Corporation and Norinchukin Bank is considering a possible takeover of Toshiba Corp., reports Nikkan Kogyo, adding another potential bidder for the Japanese conglomerate. The plan under consideration provides for the buyout of Toshiba shareholders and would aim to put the company up for sale in two years, on report said without specifying the sources. The number of participants could increase and the Japanese government would approve the plan subject to restrictions on the sale of nuclear power from Toshiba and Kioxia Holdings Corp., he added. Toshiba shares rose about 1.2% in Tokyo on Thursday, extending a weeklong rally that had added 14% to its value. WATCH: Another potential bidder for Toshiba may emerge. Pavel Alpeyev reports. Read more: Toshiba CEO resigns, raises doubts over takeover offers Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, resigned this week after trusting his leadership fall. The decision came as factions within the conglomerate rose resistance to a potential takeover offer of CVC Capital Partners – where Kurumatani previously worked. Some executives felt the offer undervalued a legendary Japanese company that still owns valuable assets, Bloomberg News reported. Separately, private equity firm KKR & Co. is also explore a rival offer. Kurumatani’s tenure was a rebuilding project for a company recovering from a major accounting scandal that had demoted it from the top commercial rank in Japan. He returned to the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this year and the CEO said he was looking to make acquisitions again. But questions about transparency and the process of voting to keep him in office last year led Toshiba’s biggest investor Effissimo Capital Management to request an independent investigation, which was given the green light at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in March. (Updates with the share price in the third paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

