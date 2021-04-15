Almaden encouraged by court ruling Toronto Stock Exchange: AMM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Almaden Minerals Ltd. (Almaden or the Company; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) announces that the Collegiate (Appeal) Court of Mexico has ruled that it does not have the authority to rule on appeals by the Mexican Congress, the Senate, the Secretary of the Economy and the mining authorities, as well as Almaden as an interested party, and instead referred the case directly to the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN). The Society expects a decision from the SCJN on this matter in the next four to eight months.

The Company notes that in January 2021, the SCJN issued a ruling regarding a mining property in the northern state of Puebla owned by a company unrelated to Almaden, where the constitutionality of Mexico’s mining laws had been challenged. The SCJN, in a unanimous decision, confirmed that Mexico’s mining law is constitutional. Companys’ Mexican constitutional lawyer has indicated that the January ruling will need to be taken into account by the court when considering the case.

By way of background, in April 2019, a lower court in the state of Puebla ruled that Mexico’s mining title system is unconstitutional because consultation with indigenous communities is not required before title is granted. mining. The lawsuit was brought against the Mexican government and could impact mining titles across Mexico, but it used Companys’ mining claims to make the case. For more information, see the Companys press releases of April 15, 2019 and February 27, 2020.

The Company is pleased that this issue is finally resolved and will continue with its current licensing and exploration plans.

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in the state of Puebla, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca deposit hosts a proven and probable reserve containing 1.38 million ounces of gold and 85.1 million ounces of silver (73.1 million tonnes grading 0.59 g / t Au and 36, 3 g / t Ag). A report entitled Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Puebla State, Mexico NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available under the Companys profile on SEDAR and on the Companys website. . The Ixtaca gold-silver deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

J. Duane Poliquin

J. Duane Poliquin

President

Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Safe Harbor Declaration

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release relate to, among other things: the ability of the company to advance its exploration and licensing plans, the expected timing of a decision on this matter by the SCJN, and that any decision by the SCJN should take the January 2021 decision.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company’s current opinions regarding future events and are necessarily based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the financial position of Almadens, which, although considered reasonable by the Company , are inherently subject to legal, regulatory, business, operational and economic uncertainties and contingencies, and this uncertainty generally increases with longer-term forecasts and prospects. These assumptions include: the stability and predictability of Mexican mineral tenure, mining, environmental and agrarian laws and regulations, and their enforcement and related court decisions; continued respect for the rule of law in Mexico; the prices of gold, silver and base metals remain as valued; exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; estimates of mineral reserves and resources; the prices of energy inputs, labor, materials, supplies and services (including transport); no work stoppage; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the ability to obtain and retain title and ownership of properties and surface rights necessary for operations; community support in the Ixtaca project; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The above list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained. in this press release. . These risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to: political risk in Mexico; crime and violence in Mexico; Corruption; environmental risks, including environmental issues under Mexican laws and regulations; the impact of environmental impact assessment requirements on the Company’s planned exploration and development activities on the Ixtaca project; the certainty of the mining title and the outcome of litigation; community relations; government regulations and the possibility of obtaining the necessary licenses and permits; risks associated with mining properties subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers or claims and other defects of title; changes in mining, environmental or agrarian laws and regulations and changes in the application of standards in accordance with existing laws and regulations which may increase the costs of doing business and restrict operations; as well as these factors have discussed the section entitled “Risk Factors” of Almaden’s Annual Information Form and Almaden’s latest Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC. company attempted to identify affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results do not match expectations, estimates or intentions. There can be no assurance that our forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly publish any revision of forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances subsequent to the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence unforeseen events.

Contact information:

Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Phone. 604.689.7644

Email: [email protected]

http://www.almadenminerals.com/