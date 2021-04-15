Unemployment rate drops to 5.6% at the end of JobKeeper





Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn told a parliamentary economics committee in Canberra on Thursday that the job recovery had been much stronger than expected. The job market recovery is, in a nutshell, miraculous, Mr. Comyn said. The labor market that we will be watching very closely. It has a major impact on the banking system. At this point, we see no significant signs of troubled borrowing. One would expect some degradation, but there is no cause for concern. The Commonwealth Bank and NAB both predicted job growth of 50,000 jobs. He noted that the bank expected the unemployment rate to fall further to 5% by the end of 2021 and to 4.7% by the end of next year. Employment in March increased in all states except South Australia, the Northern Territory and ACT. WA’s unemployment rate hit its lowest level in seven years of 4.8 percent. Bjorn Jarvis, head of labor statistics at ABS, said the latest data showed hours worked were now higher than in March 2020, for the first time during the COVID period. Employment and hours worked in March 2021 were both higher than March 2020, up 0.6% and 1.2%, Jarvis said. Mr Jarvis noted that the proportion of employed women was now the highest it has ever been at 58.5%, and was half a percentage point higher than in March 2020 when COVID hit the ‘Australia. The proportion of employed men remained slightly lower than before the pandemic, at 66.8 percent, down from 67 percent in March last year. The spike in jobs increases pressure on the Morrison government to start tax relief early in the May budget, especially if those expected to lose their jobs after JobKeeper ends are below the Treasury estimate of 100,000 to 150,000. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg previously said the tax relief strategy of tightening spending and paying down debt will begin when the unemployment rate is comfortably below 6% and is around 5.25%, or around 5.5%. %. The Reserve Bank has said on several occasions that the unemployment rate should probably drop to between the 4 lows and the 3 highs before raising the historically low interest rates. The Treasury also revised its estimate of where unemployment needed to be before wages started to rise and inflationary pressures began to return a marker known as the unemployment rate of unaccelerated inflation ( NAIRU). He expects an unemployment rate of around 4.5 percent to be reached before wages rise, lower than his previous expectations of 5 percent. While the Treasury has forecast that between 100,000 and 150,000 people will lose their jobs out of the 1.1 million people still on JobKeeper in March, there is some optimism that number could be lower.

