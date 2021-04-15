Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation announces separate trading of its common shares and warrants effective April 16, 2021





BOSTON, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NBSTU, the “Company”) today announced that effective April 16, 2021, the unitholders sold under the initial public offering Companys may choose to trade separately the common shares of the Company and the warrants included in the units. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. The Common Shares and the separate Warrants will be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “NBST” and “NBSTW”, respectively. These non-segregated units will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol NBSTU. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into common stock and warrants. The units were initially offered by the company as part of a subscribed offering. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as the sole accounting manager of the offering. The registration statements relating to these securities were declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2021. The offer has been made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained by contacting EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. , 366 Madison Avenue, 8e Floor, New York, New York 10017. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. About Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation The Company is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) whose business purpose is to effect a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a business combination. similar with one or more companies. While the Company may pursue an acquisition or business combination objective in any business or industry, it intends to focus its research on a technology company in the consumer Internet or media space. , including the sports and entertainment verticals, with enterprise values ​​of around $ 500 million to $ 2.5 million. billion. The Company is sponsored by Newbury Street Acquisition Sponsor LLC. The company is headed by Thomas Bushey, Managing Director and Kenneth King, Chief Financial Officer. Companys directors include Jennifer Vescio, Matthew Hong and Teddy Zee. In addition, Companys advisers include Kenneth Ng, Ted Seides, and Katie Soo. The story continues Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly post any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances upon which a statement is based, except as required by law. Contact:

Thomas Bushey, CEO

[email protected]

