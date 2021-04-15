Pregnant Women Should Avoid J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Once It Comes Back, Doctors Say FOX13 News Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said that pregnant women should avoid getting vaccinated by Johnson and Johnson.

The warning is in place because pregnant women are more likely to have blood clots.

TREND: Gun charges will not be filed after rapper Big Boogie and 20 others are arrested

Rhiannon Daugs is pregnant with a baby girl.

She plans to do some research and then make the best decision for herself and the baby.

It’s not a worry factor for me, but for a baby you have to know the risks, so I don’t want to put our child in this situation, Daugs said.

Daugs is expecting a baby girl in mid-June.

Her plan is to get the vaccine after giving birth so that she can pass the antibodies on to her baby.

Better to play it safe a little longer, but I’m still 100% trying to get the shot, Daugs said.

TREND: No appointment necessary at the Pipkin vaccination site until Sunday

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, she should avoid the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

This warning comes after six women reported a rare type of blood clot.

To put that in perspective, that’s six out of over 6.8 million doses in the United States.

My fear is that I hope patients are not afraid of receiving other COVID vaccines, this is unique to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, said Dr Aric Giddens.

Giddens is the president of the Memphis OGYN Association.

He said this warning was in place because pregnant women are more likely to have blood clots.

He suggests pregnant women get the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine because of the warning.

Still, he hopes this new warning doesn’t scare people away from getting vaccinated in general.

Your chances of dying from COVID are one in a few hundred and one in a million side effects from a vaccine are much less than the chances of dying if you catch the disease, Dr Giddens said.

Meanwhile, Daugs said she looks forward to starting her new family.

Yes, we’re very excited, eager for everyone to get their shots so they can get back to normal, Daugs said.

ACOG said that when the J&J vaccine becomes available again, pregnant women still should not get the vaccine just in case.

At this time, it is still not clear whether the blood clots are caused by the vaccines.

This is currently under review by the FDA and the CDC.