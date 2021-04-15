How wind power is produced and how it helps the Texas grid





Wind power is just one form of energy here in the state of Texas. But how does it work?

BRADY, Texas After the ice storms, there appears to be increased interest in power generation, particularly how Texas manufactures power for its grid. When driving around the country, it may be common sites ofroads, cows and wind turbines. You know these things that we see slowly moving in the distance, but what do they do? How do they work? And how does he transform this spinning into the electricity that we use? “It creates energy, electrical energy, in this case from wind, and it’s a technology that has been around for millennia,” said Michael Rucker, CEO of Scout energy. Rucker is one of the people who can help explain this from a larger perspective. But what about up close? We rely on Orlando Carrillo. He is the facilities manager for a wind farm in Brady: the Heart of Texas Wind Project. “The heart of Texas is approximately 10,762 acres. We have a total of 18 participating landowners, ”he said. He is tall and has 64 wind turbines. “It’s what they call a DTA.” he said, demonstrating the assembly of the descending tower at the bottom of the turbine. “That’s where all your controls are, all your circuit breakers. All your controls are in this particular cabinet here.” He is about 300 feet from the bottom of the tower. The blades spin on the outside, which spins a generator inside, creating electricity. “Two point eight megawatts is what it is,” Carillo said. “I would say it has enough horsepower to power up to two good-sized cities, on a yearly basis.” “In general, at this production profile, they would probably provide enough power for an average of 15,000 to 17,000 homes,” Rucker said. All that energy from all those turbines then travels underground to a substation. “Each of these breakers represents a circuit. There are eight circuits at this site,” Carillo explained. This is the only point where the energy leaves the wind farm. “It basically goes through here from every turbine on this site, goes to them, goes to LCRA and to the grid for everyone here in Texas,” Carillo said. All the energy is sent to more than a million homes. If you ask Rucker, wind power is vital to the Texas power grid. “This particular site in Texas has a net capacity factor, that’s how we measure efficiency, of over 50%. When I started in the industry 25 years ago, 30% would have been a good site, 30% to 35%, “he said.” What that means is that wind power is become the cheapest source of power on the grid in the United States today. ” This is of course only one of the sources from which Texas draws its energy. Add in coal, solar power, natural gas, and even nuclear, and you have the entire Texas grid. “It’s also important that Texas has and continues to have a flexible energy mix, which in times when wind power isn’t producing at its peak it’s most likely sunny, and then you’ll see solar power.” , said Rucker. “The state can still rely on its traditional natural gas and other forms of energy production at this time as well.” So the next time you pass by what seems small in the distance, you might have a better understanding of how these towering turbines work. We also asked about the ice storm that hit these farms hard. The wintering package of these turbines only helps the cold ice temperatures, as Texas saw in February, stops it anyway. A total eclipse of the heart (from Texas) Austin health officials update guidelines for fully vaccinated people Infowars staff member from San Marcos arrested in connection with riot at Capitol Hill

