U.S. equity ETFs offset anticipated gains as investors focus on earnings





US markets and exchange-traded funds erased previous gains on Wednesday as investors focused on the corporate earnings season as banks took the lead. Wednesday, theInvesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 1.3%, ETF SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEArca: DIA) was up 0.1%, and IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: IVV) was 0.4% lower. The financial sector took the lead after Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co reported bullish first quarter results, but some observers argued that the strength was already built into segment pricing. Steps. The bank’s earnings were strong, but the market expected them to be strong, said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management. Reuters. So the question is how bank stocks rise further from here. It’s not clear. They had a great ride. I think there will be other places to make money easier in the future. Going forward, investors will closely follow the lending practices in the future earnings of smaller banks, which focus more on traditional lending and deposits. Financial services have been working well for a while, so we’re happy with it now, but will we reach a point of diminishing returns in this industry? I don’t know, Drew Horter, chairman and chief investment officer of Tactical Fund Advisors, told Reuters. So far, investors have set the bar very high for the first quarter earnings season. There have never been such optimistic expectations about what investors think they are hearing from companies, David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, told the WSJ. With earnings season, you get a lot of buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news, and there’s this idea that we’re going to have a blast in the first quarter. The overall economic picture also remains optimistic as the government’s stimulus measures and the Federal Reserve’s pledge to maintain support have gone a long way to alleviating concerns about the pace of economic reopening. As the fundamentals emerge in the coming weeks, there should be some really eye-catching earnings data and some very strong economic data, said Paul OConnor, head of a multi-asset team at Janus Henderson Investors. the Wall Street newspaper. It’s a question of whether the fundamentals are strong enough to justify what we’ve seen in the markets. For more news, information and strategy, visit the Equity ETF channel.

