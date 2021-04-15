Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates for April 15, 2021





Most Asian stocks fell on Thursday after US indices eased off their all-time highs, with cryptocurrency trading falling Coinbase Global Inc. eclipses strong banking profits. Oil reduced earlier gains. Shares fell in Hong Kong and China, with liquidity operations by the Chinese central bank indicating that it was seeking to contain the increase in its indebtedness. U.S. Equity Futures Rise Slightly After Coinbase Swap down on its Nasdaq debut and the S&P 500 index fell. Bank stocks in the United States rose exceptional income for some of the biggest American banks. European contracts have fallen. The dollar edged up after three consecutive days of losses, and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.63%. Investors are also watching for further jerks due to the sharp sell-off in bonds China Huarong Asset Management Co., a struggling debt firm, which pushed up investment grade spreads. As stocks hover around record highs, traders are watching the earnings season for additional catalysts. Expectations of a strong rebound in earnings have supported the indices, raising the bar very high as reporting begins. More generally, as the combination of public spending and central bank stimulus measures boost economic recovery, investors are on the lookout for any setbacks due to peaks in Covid-19 infections and struggling vaccine deployments. “With the economic recovery and inflationary pressures, cyclical sectors will perform particularly well, in particular the new cyclicals – actions related to infrastructure, modernization of the electricity network, clean energy and storage”, said Eli Lee, head of Bank of Singapore investment strategy. “But keep in mind that when you get such high returns, the volatility is the same.” The Federal Reserve is still a long way off from raising interest rates and will start cutting back on asset purchases “ long before policymakers were considering such action, President Jerome Powell told the Economic Club in Washington on Wednesday. Bitcoin fell from its overnight high of $ 64,870. Oil dampened an earlier surge but remained around $ 63 a barrel as lower U.S. crude inventories bolstered hopes of a pickup in global demand. Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex Ltd., a Nasdaq-listed digital asset financial services company, discusses the initial public offering of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. and the outlook for Bitcoin. Coinbase climbed above a valuation of $ 112 billion when it debuted on Wednesday, then fell back below its opening price as Bitcoin fell from record levels. Markets: Asia. “(Source: Bloomberg) Some key events to watch this week: US data, including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales, arrives Thursday.

The figures for economic growth, industrial production and retail sales in China are announced on Friday. Here are some of the main developments in financial markets: Stocks Futures on S&P 500 edged up 0.2% at 6:15 a.m. in London. The index closed 0.4% lower.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%.

The Shanghai Composite slipped 1%.

The Hang Seng was down 0.9%.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.6%.

The Australian S & P / ASX 200 index rose 0.7%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%. Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1%.

The euro was at $ 1.1975.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.87 to the dollar.

The offshore yuan was down 0.2% to 6.5423 to the dollar. Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasury bills remained stable at 1.63%.

Australia’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 1.76%. Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.2% to $ 63.05 a barrel.

Gold added 0.3% to $ 1,742.38 an ounce. – With the help of Claire Ballentine, Kamaron Leach and Cameron Crise Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

