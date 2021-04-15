India’s Infosys drops more than 5% due to shortfall and fears of attrition





NEW DELHI / BENGALURU (Reuters) – Shares of Infosys Ltd fell as much as 5.5% on Thursday, a day after the Indian software services company reported quarterly net profit below analyst estimates and fears that a voluntary peak of attrition does not squeeze the margins. FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS Banking and Financial Conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 19, 2017. Photo taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS / Chris Helgren / File Photo The Bengaluru-based company posted a 17.5% rise in net profit to 50.76 billion rupees ($ 675.4 million) in the three months to March 31. Analysts had estimated a profit of 51.93 billion rupees, according to data from Refinitiv. The sharp increase in attrition is cause for concern and could pose a risk to the high end of the margin forecast, Investec analysts said in a note. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh told reporters on Wednesday that the company is targeting 22% to 24% margins for the year 2021-2022. Infosys announced a voluntary attrition rate of 15.2% for its IT services segment in the March quarter, up from 10% in the previous quarter. Given the deal’s strong momentum, a continued increase (in attrition) would require higher side additions and potentially larger salary increases to retain talent, Investec said. In addition to staff costs, Infosys will also have transition costs for large transactions and the reimbursement of certain expenses that have been saved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Investec analysts said. On Wednesday, Infosys forecasts annual revenue growth of 12% to 14% in constant currencies for the year through the end of March 2022, supported by customer demand for its digital services during the pandemic. Quarterly revenue reached Rs 263.11 billion from Rs 232.67 billion a year earlier. The company recommended a final dividend for the year of 15 rupees per share and approved a share buyback of up to 92 billion rupees. Bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced a 15% jump in profits on demand for cloud services, while smaller counterpart Wipro will release results later Thursday. ($ 1 = 75.2930 Indian rupees) Report by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Shivani Singh and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Edited by David Goodman, Jan Harvey and Subhranshu Sahu

