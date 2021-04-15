Buy Cruise Line Stock? The pros aren’t so sure

Inventories of cruise lines rose in 2021, given expectations that major cruise lines will hit open water again this year. And they got a boost earlier this month after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued long-awaited reopening guidelines for travel vessel operators. More recently, however, some of the wind has been removed from the sails of cruise stocks. The CDC guidelines did not provide a specific reopening date for cruise passengers. Another hurdle is concerns that increasing debt levels could negatively impact shareholder value. And cruise line stocks recently took another heavy blow after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC suggested ending the use of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) after six women developed blood clots within two weeks of getting them. their shots could slow the pace of vaccination. The concern may be short-lived, given that nearly 7 million people in the United States have received the gunshot from JNJ. And in a joint statement released by the two federal agencies, they said they “recommend a pause in the use of this vaccine as a precaution,” adding that “adverse events appear to be extremely rare.” Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange, adds that “the White House has said there will be no” significant impact “on vaccinations in general” as a result of the recommendation. While the valuations of these salvage stocks could be high given their rise this year, the recent pullback in cruise line names could be a potential entry point for those looking to get out of choppy waters. So, is it time to get started? Read on as we take a look at three cruise line stocks to see which, if any, analysts prefer ahead of a possible summer reboot. The data is as of April 13. Stocks are ranked in order of best returns since the start of the year.

$ 33.4 billion Yield since the beginning of the year: 28.4% Miami based Carnival (CCL, $ 27.82) operates 87 ships in the United States and abroad that dock in approximately 700 ports under several brands, including Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises. Carnival, which typically sells its cruises through travel agents and tour operators, has suspended all operations from its U.S. ports until June 30. CCL shares traded above $ 50 in January 2020 before plunging into a single digit two months later. The stock of cruise lines has recovered about half of its pre-pandemic value and has increased by more than 28% so far in 2021. Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski is convinced the waters are calmer ahead. He rates the stock at a buy with a price target of $ 35, which implies a rise of over 26% over the next 12 months or so. “We anticipate that CCL will emerge from this crisis as a leaner and more efficient company, which, combined with our continued confidence in the resilience of global cruise industry demand, strengthens our conviction to own stocks,” said Wieczynski. But the analyst community as a whole has mixed feelings about this cruise line stock. Of the 18 analysts covering CCL tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, six call it a strong buy, one say it’s a buy, seven maintain a sustaining rating, and four think it’s a strong sell. . Perhaps more concerning: Their 12-month average price target of $ 26.78 translates to 4% disadvantage from current levels, suggesting that it might be best to wait for a substantial drop before considering Carnival stock.

$ 22.1 billion Yield since the beginning of the year: 15.9% Royal Caribbean cruises (RCL, $ 86.53), also based in Miami, visits more than 270 destinations in 72 countries, operating under the brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises. Combined with its 50% stake in a joint venture, TUI Cruises, RCL has a fleet of 61 vessels with 15 more on order. Like Carnival, shares of Royal Caribbean plunged during the COVID bear market. The stock of cruise lines fell from around $ 135 in February to less than $ 20 at the end of March. However, stocks have more than quadrupled from this pandemic-era low. The resumption of navigation in Singapore aboard its ship Quantum of the Seas, and plans to set up its wider operations by July 1. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman rates RCL stock at outperformance (equivalent to buying) with a 12-month price target of $ 115, which implies a 33% rise from here. “We believe that our August restart hypothesis [for cruise lines] remains reasonable, and that in this scenario, cruise stocks represent significant value, with RCL our favorite in the group, ”he says. But most analysts tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence are quite complacent about RCL stocks. While five of the 18 stocks that follow the action maintain a strong buy rating, and two say it is a buy, seven think Royal Caribbean is a conservation, two think it is. of a sale and two note it a strong sale. Their anticipated advantage is also revealing; a PT of $ 86.23 suggests that RCL shares are reasonably priced at current levels.