Oil hits monthlong highs as IEA, OPEC raise forecasts





TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose Thursday to their highest level in nearly a month, after jumping 5% in the previous session, amid higher demand forecasts for the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC as major economies recover from the pandemic. FILE PHOTO: The chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery can be seen just after sunset, southeast of Paris, France, March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Christian Hartmann Brent was up 16 cents at $ 66.74 a barrel at 6:59 a.m. GMT, after hitting $ 66.94 earlier, the highest since March 18, and gaining 4.6% on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 12 cents to $ 63.27 a barrel, previously rising to $ 63.48, also the highest since March 18. The contract increased 4.9% in the previous session. Supply discipline and rebounding economies should give oil a chance to break out of the recent range, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report. We remain positive on Brent oil forecasting US $ 80 / bbl in 3Q21 on short-term demand recovery and supply discipline, Goldman analysts said. The U.S. investment bank has also postponed its forecast peak for global oil transportation demand by one year to 2026, due to the growing penetration of electric vehicles as economies push to decarbonize. Even so, he does not forecast a peak in demand for oil this decade due to growing petrochemicals and aviation fuel markets, although he does expect aggregate demand for oil to exceed it. 2025 is anemic, mainly due to electrification. Global oil demand and supply are expected to be rebalanced in the second half of this year after the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand in 2020, according to the IEA monthly report. Producers may then have to pump an additional 2 million bpd to meet demand. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which has suspended supply in tandem with other producers, including Russia, this week raised its forecast for global oil demand this year. OPEC expects demand to increase by 70,000 b / d from last month’s forecast and global demand is expected to increase by 5.95 million b / d in 2021, he said. US crude inventories fell 5.9 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, more than double analysts’ expectations for a decline of 2.9 million barrels. East Coast crude stocks are at an all time high. [EIA/S] We are seeing robust equity drawdowns even after factoring in downside risks, as refining operations are expected to rise sharply in the coming months, analysts at Citi Research said in a note. Gasoline delivered to the market last week, an indicator of U.S. fuel consumption, rose to 8.9 million barrels per day (b / d), the highest since August, according to the EIA report. Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Edited by Michael Perry, Stephen Coates and Barbara Lewis

