Mercedes enters a new era with the flagship electric sedan





Sign up for our Hyperdrive newsletter which explores the future of transportation. Mercedes-Benz has long touted the S-Class as the pinnacle of luxury and performance for the combustion era. He now intends to do the same with a fully electric sibling. Explore dynamic updates to Earth’s major data points The EQS sedan that the German manufacturer will unveil on Thursday benefits from a State-of-the-art range and a luxurious interior rarely found in battery-powered cars. It is intended to usher in a new era for The main brand of Daimler AG, which has spent decades designing high-powered combustion rides, accompanying captains of industry and heads of state. BMW’s 7 Series and Audi’s A8 attempts to win over more of these deep-pocketed customers have yielded only modest results over the years. But Tesla Inc.’s Model S outperforming the S-Class in markets, including the United States, has proven that electric shifting won’t spare the upper echelons of the automotive world. “Mercedes claims the S-Class is the best car in the world, so the EQS should be the best electric car in the world, and it will most likely be reviewed with that expectation in mind,” said Roman Mathyssek, consultant at Arthur D. Little GmbH. The bar for the Mercedes EQS is “very high in all respects”. More than Criticized for taking too long to adopt electric vehicles, Stuttgart-based Daimler is under pressure to prove that it can maintain its engineering prowess in the electric age, where expertise in battery technology and software is essential. Tesla amplifies Model S with new performance version and new rivals like Lucid Motors Inc. is preparing forays into the lucrative segment which is still largely dominated by Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Lexus from Toyota Motor Corp. The EQS, which includes an optional digital panel spanning the entire dashboard, will be the first Mercedes built on a dedicated battery-powered car platform. It removes the engineering compromises that earned the brand’s first electric vehicle, the EQC SUV, reviews from Tesla aficionados and Mercedes loyalists. Early feedback from analysts who drove a camouflaged prototype of the EQS was positive: “Mercedes has succeeded in distilling the essence of its brand DNA into a whole new platform from scratch,” Societe Generale analyst Stephen Reitman said in a note. “The EQS sets new benchmarks in comfort, handling, technology, material quality and we believe it is desirable for sedans in the EV space.” “This is the ultimate limousine ‘where luxury meets electric vehicles’,” wrote Arndt Ellinghorst, analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. “Very impressive performance and an incredible interior.” The EQS “will likely set the benchmark” in terms of technical features, design and quality, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Rokossa. The vehicle could “improve the perception of the whole brand”. While the praise should be a godsend for Mercedes, it remains to be seen how well the EQS will sell and – more importantly – whether it can win over more Tesla customers than it distracts from the very S-Class. profitable. EQS volumes “will strongly depend on the price compared to the competition”, Analysts at UBS Group AG led by Patrick Hummel said in a note, adding that they expected the electric model to cost more than a comparable S-Class. “While the vehicle is unlikely to challenge the performance of the Tesla Model S, it will likely provide a better luxury experience.” Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos