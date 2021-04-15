Biden faces decades of union decline to raise wages

A union representative outside Amazon’s distribution center in Bessemer, Alabama, in March. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s strategy of strengthening unions as a way to improve the pay of American workers is met with half a century of setbacks for worker organizing.

In a high-profile move last week, Amazon.com Inc. workers at a Bessemer, Alabama warehouse voted against joining a retail union, despite a pro-work video message to Biden distribution workers.

Union membership fell to 10.8% of salaried workers in 2020 from nearly a third of salaried workers in 1960. Globalization of supply chains, technological advances that allow companies to replace work, legal obstacles to unionization and reduction in the share of workers. factory workers – traditionally easier to organize – in the workforce have all taken their toll.

Union Houses Four in five U.S. households have no union members Source: Gallup survey from July 30 to August 12.



Creating “well-paying union jobs” is a centerpiece of Biden’s $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused economic plan, which also calls for new laws to encourage unions. “Even in the face of automation and globalization, America can and should maintain and create well-paying union jobs across the country,” according to a White House summary.

Wage growth was relatively subdued during most of the expansion of the 2010s. With unemployment still high in the aftermath of the pandemic, increasing productivity and creating a tight labor market may be a factor. a more viable route to increasing wages than organizing.

“It will be very difficult to resuscitate unions and collective bargaining in their current form,” said Harry Holzer, professor at Georgetown University and former chief economist of the United States Department of Labor during the Clinton administration. “Even though I am in favor of strengthening unions, I am very pessimistic.”

Biden is pushing to pass the Protect the Right to Organize Bill (PRO), which aims to boost union membership after decades of decline. While the House approved the measure in March, she faces long chances in the Senate, where she will need the support of at least 10 Republicans.

Lost wages

This proposal would abolish state “right to work” laws that would prohibit the compulsory collection of dues or fees as a condition of employment, penalize employers who retaliate between union campaigns, and extend federal labor rights to more than one employee. many workers currently classified as independent contractors, among others. measures.

While the White House continues to make the bill a priority, the administration has other tools at its disposal, such as directing federal spending towards products made in the United States.

“The president is going to look for more ways and more opportunities to strengthen worker organization and worker empowerment because he thinks it is absolutely essential for his economic agenda, for American democracy and for countering the corporate abuse and the power of Wall Street in policymaking, ”said Seth Harris, deputy assistant to the president and labor adviser.

Tim Schlittner, an AFL-CIO spokesperson, said that while the union advocates strongly for the PRO law, the infrastructure proposal “would still be very good for workers” without the measure.

The decline in unionization translates into a loss of $ 1.56 per hour worked, the equivalent of $ 3,250 for a full-time, full-year worker, according to an estimate from the left-wing Economic Policy Institute.

Celine McNicholas, director of government affairs and union advisor at EPI, said tying federal contract dollars to unionized jobs would not be enough to create a union-dense workforce.

“It will make a difference, but we absolutely need a significant reform of the labor law, not to nibble the edges and to propose measures piecemeal”, she declared. “The system is fundamentally broken and needs fundamental reform.”

Fizzles campaign

Most American companies have resisted the unions, as Amazon has. Manufacturers have built factories in other countries to help neutralize American unions.

But even industries where work cannot be moved overseas – like warehousing, trucking and retailing – have seen a steady erosion of unions and an increase in non-union employers. In the Amazon’s defeat, unions failed to win the hearts and minds of workers despite a pandemic that has highlighted the safety of frontline workers.

States of the Union More than half of America’s 14.3 million union members live in just seven states Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics survey in 2020



Declining unionization has helped increase inequality among American workers, and simply stabilizing the trend would make a difference, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“Unionization has declined steadily over the past decades, and stopping its decline will not be easy or immediate,” he said. “But if we are to address income and wealth inequalities, it is important that politics is a positive wind for unionization, not a negative wind.

While unions can be a factor in compensation, the prospect of a tighter labor market holds the promise of increased incomes. Biden touted his economic proposals as helping return the United States to full employment relatively quickly.

The wages of hourly and minority workers accelerated in 2019 as the unemployment rate in the United States fell to its lowest level in half a century. Economists predict the unemployment rate will drop to 3.8% by 2023, leading to more bidding from employers for hard-to-hire workers.

What’s more, economists say increasing productivity will be a big factor in long-term earnings trends.

Increased labor organization “is unlikely to help increase wage growth in the long run,” said Bart Hobijn, an Arizona State University economist who previously worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. “What drives long-term wage growth are technology and globalization, as well as investments in education and infrastructure.”

– With the help of Spencer Soper