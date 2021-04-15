Cryptologic Corp. announces the results of the vote Canadian Stock Exchange: CRY.CN

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cryptologic Corp. (CSE: CRY) (on Company or Cryptological) announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on April 14, 2021 (the Meeting).

The required shareholder approval was received with respect to all matters considered at the meeting, including the appointment of auditors, election of directors, ordinary resolution (the Resolving Fundamental Change) that the company be authorized to proceed with the proposed acquisition of Copenhagen Minerals Inc., which owns 100% of a mineral exploration license known as the Stor Gold Project (the Proposed acquisition) and a special resolution to change the company name from Cryptologic Corp. to Greenhawk Resources Inc. or any other name the board may choose (the Name change resolution).

The details of the voting results are presented below:

Votes for Votes against Retained votes Number Percentage Number Percentage Number Percentage Appointment of auditors 7 215 319 99.67% – – 23 810 0.33% Election of directors John Kennedy FitzGerald 7,066,807 98.77% – – 88 339 1.23% Dale johnson 7,068,360 98.79% – – 86 786 1.21% Thomas Burton English 7,068,260 98.79% – – 86 886 1.21% Resolving Fundamental Change 7,150,509 99.94% 4,637 0.06% 0 0.00% Name change resolution 7,207,129 99.56% 32,000 0.44% 0 0.00%

Completion of the proposed acquisition remains subject to a number of closing conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE). There can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will be completed as proposed or not at all. For further details, please refer to the Company’s press releases dated March 22, 2021 and January 28, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Registration declaration and warning

Further details of the Proposed Acquisition and the Resulting Issuer following completion of the Proposed Acquisition will be provided in a Company Registration Statement which is prepared and filed with respect to the Proposed Acquisition. Investors are cautioned that, except as otherwise indicated in this registration statement, any information published or received with respect to the proposed acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

For more information, please contact:

Dale johnson

Director

(647) 715-3707

About Cryptologic Corp.

Cryptologic Corp. is currently a shell company that has previously divested all of its cryptocurrency mining assets and operations and explored acquisition opportunities in sectors outside of cryptocurrency mining.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements, which can generally be identified by the use of the words will, intention, expects, should, subject, anticipates and variations or similar expressions and which include, but are not limited to, information and statements concerning or inferring future activities, operations, financial performance, prospects and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates and beliefs of the Company. These statements include those relating to the proposed acquisition, including the name change in connection with the proposed acquisition, the timing and receipt of regulatory and exchange approvals, the terms of the proposed acquisition and the ability to the company to complete the proposed acquisition.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual events, results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from events, results, future performance, and the achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements contained herein. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that the proposed acquisition is not completed under the terms and timeframe expected by the Company or at all, that all consents and approvals regulatory, stock exchange and other necessary will be received in connection with the proposed acquisition on time or not at all, whether all other conditions at the closing of the proposed acquisition are satisfied in the manner and on time or not. at all.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information and statements contained herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information and statements prove to be correct, and therefore readers are urged to rely on their own assessment of these risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information and statements. In particular, the completion of the proposed acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and uncertainties (including acceptance of the CSE) and the company cannot offer any assurance that the proposed acquisition will be completed on the terms, conditions and timelines provided by the company or at all.

All forward-looking information and statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise the forward-looking information and statements. contained herein or to update the reasons. that actual events or results could differ or differ from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive and that other factors could also adversely affect its results. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company Circular as well as to the other public company documents, available at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.