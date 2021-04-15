S & P / TSX composite slips despite surge in energy sector; Mixed US markets

TORONTO Strength in the energy sector amid rising oil prices proved insufficient to overcome general market weakness and Canada’s main stock index closed lower on Wednesday.

The S & P / TSX Composite Index fell 32.04 points to 19,171.66.

Only two sectors were positive on the day, with energy gaining more than 4% and materials up 0.56%, while information technology followed US tech stocks lower, the worst performance in Toronto with a loss of 1.76%.

May’s crude oil contract jumped from US $ 2.97 to US $ 63.15 per barrel after the International Energy Agency raised its forecast for oil demand this year by 230,000 barrels per day to 96.7 million barrels.

Another report from the US government also showed that the amount of oil in inventory fell sharply last week. Meanwhile, May’s natural gas contract remained unchanged at US $ 2.62 per mmBTU.

Energy stocks gained on expectations that a resurgent economy would burn more petroleum products, Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp. surging just under 10% to $ 6.84 and Whitecap Resources Inc., 9.04% to $ 5.81.

Large producers Suncor Energy Inc. and Cenovus Energy Inc. were the second and third most active of the day in Toronto, rising 3.91% and 5.93% respectively.

“It’s that general theme of reopening,” said Michael Greenberg, vice president and portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.

“Instead of going to Loblaws once a week, maybe I’ll take a road trip soon and start using more gas.”

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 53.62 points to 33,730.89 as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo all released first quarter results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Much of the push was due to expectations of a rapidly improving economy, which allowed banks to free up reserves in the event of loan default, as well as strong business income.

Greenberg said the market had two minds this year, with the first quarter following a theme of economic reopening with cyclicals and value stocks outperforming, then reversing last month, where growth outperformed and value weakened.

“Today the market has reverted to these first quarter themes of a little more cyclical towards the market, so you see that some of the value sectors, energy and materials, are doing well,” he said. -he declares.

“In the US, small caps are doing well, technology is underperforming.”

The high-tech S&P 500 index fell 16.93 points to 4,124.66 thanks to declines in several heavyweight tech stocks, including Apple and Amazon, while the Nasdaq composite fell 138.26 points to 13,857.84 despite the booming debut of Coinbase Global, an exchange for Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

In Toronto, technology sector member Absolute Software Corp. fell 5.56% and Tecsys Inc. fell 5.39%.

The Canadian dollar, which normally derives its strength from rising oil prices, traded at 79.79 US cents against 79.66 US cents on Tuesday, underperforming other currencies such as the euro and the dollar. Australian, said Greenberg.

He suggested the smallest gain could be linked to next Monday’s federal budget in Canada, the first in two years.

“Part of this could be the expectation that there will be a little more tax spending coming to Canada,” he said, adding that higher deficits are a headwind for the loonie.

The June gold contract fell US $ 11.30 to US $ 1,736.30 an ounce and the May copper contract rose nearly 10 cents to US $ 4.13 per pound.

By Dan Healing in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 14, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X, TSX: ABST, TSX: TCS, TSX: MEG, TSX: WCP, TSX: SU, TSX: CVE,)

The Canadian Press