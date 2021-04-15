Gary Gensler confirmed by Senate to lead SEC, Wall Street’s main regulator

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, DC, the United States, Tuesday, July 30, 2013.

Gensler, a former Goldman Sachs executive, is perhaps best known in Washington for his hard work at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, where he designed the regulatory framework for the multibillion-dollar derivatives market.

Progressives expect the 63-year-old to keep his promises to examine a range of topics, including digital currencies, the GameStop business mania, and how American businesses are prioritizing environmental, social and environmental issues. governance.

Now, with the SEC commissioners owning a 3-2 Democratic majority, Gensler will likely have a long list of things to do after settling into his new job.

Gensler, chosen for the role by President Joe Biden, will now play a key role in enforcing and drafting the rules that govern Wall Street, investors and a wide range of other financial entities.

Gary Gensler will head the Securities and Exchange Commission after the Senate voted 53-45 Wednesday to confirm his appointment as the country’s chief financial regulator.

Democrats and Republicans asked Gensler in March if he would review payment for order flow and the gaming tactics that brokers use to attract customers to their platforms. Both topics have gained attention on Capitol Hill this year after the crazy January exchanges on GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other actions.

Gensler also noted potential problems with the current payment structure for order flow, a common practice on Wall Street whereby trading companies, such as Citadel Securities, pay companies to send them orders to them. execution of their clients.

Asked in March about how the SEC should regulate bitcoin and other digital assets, Gensler replied that the responsibility could lie with the government depending on how assets like bitcoin are classified. One of his first and most anticipated decisions at the helm of the SEC will be whether or not to allow the creation of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Senator Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, was quick to congratulate Gensler after the vote.

“Mr. Gensler will lead the SEC at a time when it is becoming increasingly evident to most people that the stock market is detached from the reality of the lives of working families,” the Ohio Democrat said in a statement. “Mr. Gensler will do it. Bring the SEC’s attention back to the people who make this country work and push for markets to be a way for families to save and invest … not a game for families. hedge fund managers where workers always lose. “

Sen. Pat Toomey, the senior banking committee member, explained why he opposed Gensler’s appointment.

“I am concerned that he is pushing the SEC to use its regulatory powers to advance a liberal social agenda focused on issues such as global warming, disclosure of political spending, racial inequality and diversity,” said the Republican of Pennsylvania in a statement.

“Nothing Mr. Gensler has said to his listener since has allayed my concerns,” he added.

In March, Toomey asked Gensler for advice on Nasdaq’s efforts to increase diversity on boards.

Republicans have denounced a recent plan submitted by the stock exchange operator to the SEC that would force the thousands of companies listed on its stock exchange to include women, racial minorities and LGBT people on their boards.

Gensler responded by touting the benefits of diversity more widely and among the ranks of the SEC.