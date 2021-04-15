Business
Gary Gensler confirmed by Senate to lead SEC, Wall Street’s main regulator
Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, DC, the United States, Tuesday, July 30, 2013.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Gary Gensler will head the Securities and Exchange Commission after the Senate voted 53-45 Wednesday to confirm his appointment as the country’s chief financial regulator.
Gensler, chosen for the role by President Joe Biden, will now play a key role in enforcing and drafting the rules that govern Wall Street, investors and a wide range of other financial entities.
Now, with the SEC commissioners owning a 3-2 Democratic majority, Gensler will likely have a long list of things to do after settling into his new job.
Progressives expect the 63-year-old to keep his promises to examine a range of topics, including digital currencies, the GameStop business mania, and how American businesses are prioritizing environmental, social and environmental issues. governance.
Gensler, a former Goldman Sachs executive, is perhaps best known in Washington for his hard work at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, where he designed the regulatory framework for the multibillion-dollar derivatives market.
Democrats and Republicans asked Gensler in March if he would review payment for order flow and the gaming tactics that brokers use to attract customers to their platforms. Both topics have gained attention on Capitol Hill this year after the crazy January exchanges on GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other actions.
Gensler also noted potential problems with the current payment structure for order flow, a common practice on Wall Street whereby trading companies, such as Citadel Securities, pay companies to send them orders to them. execution of their clients.
Asked in March about how the SEC should regulate bitcoin and other digital assets, Gensler replied that the responsibility could lie with the government depending on how assets like bitcoin are classified. One of his first and most anticipated decisions at the helm of the SEC will be whether or not to allow the creation of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Senator Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, was quick to congratulate Gensler after the vote.
“Mr. Gensler will lead the SEC at a time when it is becoming increasingly evident to most people that the stock market is detached from the reality of the lives of working families,” the Ohio Democrat said in a statement. “Mr. Gensler will do it. Bring the SEC’s attention back to the people who make this country work and push for markets to be a way for families to save and invest … not a game for families. hedge fund managers where workers always lose. “
Sen. Pat Toomey, the senior banking committee member, explained why he opposed Gensler’s appointment.
“I am concerned that he is pushing the SEC to use its regulatory powers to advance a liberal social agenda focused on issues such as global warming, disclosure of political spending, racial inequality and diversity,” said the Republican of Pennsylvania in a statement.
“Nothing Mr. Gensler has said to his listener since has allayed my concerns,” he added.
In March, Toomey asked Gensler for advice on Nasdaq’s efforts to increase diversity on boards.
Republicans have denounced a recent plan submitted by the stock exchange operator to the SEC that would force the thousands of companies listed on its stock exchange to include women, racial minorities and LGBT people on their boards.
Gensler responded by touting the benefits of diversity more widely and among the ranks of the SEC.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]