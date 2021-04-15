3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Turn Your Stimulus Check Into $ 100,000

As the third round of stimulus checks hit millions of bank accounts, many Americans are deciding how to spend that money. First and foremost, it’s important to make sure your bills are paid and that you have a solid emergency fund with three to six months of savings. If any of these areas are lacking, it is best to devote your stimulus money to those goals.

But if your financial situation is strong and you can afford to invest your check, the following strategy can help you build long-term wealth. While there are plenty of options to choose from when deciding where to invest, these Vanguard ETFs can help you turn your $ 1,400 check into $ 100,000 over time.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: FLIGHT) follows the S&P 500 and includes just over 500 shares of some of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States

S&P 500 ETFs are one of the safest types of investments because they represent a good representation of the stock market as a whole. The market itself has consistently delivered positive returns over time, despite short-term volatility. By investing in an S&P 500 ETF, you are also likely to see positive long-term returns.

Since its inception in 2010, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has earned an average rate of return of around 15% per year. Much of this is due to the phenomenal bull market we have experienced over the past decade, and it may be more realistic to assume average returns of around 10% per year over the long term.

Even playing the safe card and assuming a 10% annual return, you can still make a lot of money with this ETF. Let’s say you are investing $ 1,400 right now. Here’s how much it will take you to keep investing (and how long you’ll need to save) to reach $ 100,000 in total savings:

Invest $ 125 per month for 20 years

Invest $ 250 per month for 15 years

Invest $ 40 per month for 30 years

Also keep in mind that these ETFs are passive investments. In other words, all you have to do is invest consistently and then sit back and watch your money grow.

2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) contains just over 250 stocks that are expected to post above-average returns.

Growth ETFs tend to be riskier because high growth stocks can be more volatile than established companies. However, some of the biggest stocks in this fund include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. While these companies have experienced incredible growth, they are also relatively stable companies – which limits your risk.

This ETF was established in 2004 and has since recorded an average rate of return of just over 11% per year. If you’ve invested $ 1,400 right now, here’s how much you would need to keep investing to build up $ 100,000 with an average annual return of 11%:

Invest $ 115 per month for 20 years

Invest $ 225 per month for 15 years

Invest $ 30 per month for 30 years

3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) includes nearly 350 stocks from the information technology sector.

This fund can be riskier because all stocks are from the same industry so it doesn’t offer as much diversification.However, the tech industry is known for its explosive growth, so this ETF is more likely to record higher returns.

Since its creation in 2004, this fund has achieved an average rate of return of around 13% per year. Assuming you’re investing $ 1,400 right now, here’s what it would take to get around $ 100,000 with an average annual return of 13%:

Invest $ 90 per month for 20 years

Invest $ 200 per month for 15 years

Invest $ 15 per month for 30 years

Time is your friend when it comes to making big bucks in the stock market. By investing your stimulus check now and continuing to invest a little bit each month, you can earn more than you think.