Business
3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Turn Your Stimulus Check Into $ 100,000
As the third round of stimulus checks hit millions of bank accounts, many Americans are deciding how to spend that money. First and foremost, it’s important to make sure your bills are paid and that you have a solid emergency fund with three to six months of savings. If any of these areas are lacking, it is best to devote your stimulus money to those goals.
But if your financial situation is strong and you can afford to invest your check, the following strategy can help you build long-term wealth. While there are plenty of options to choose from when deciding where to invest, these Vanguard ETFs can help you turn your $ 1,400 check into $ 100,000 over time.
1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: FLIGHT) follows the S&P 500 and includes just over 500 shares of some of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States
S&P 500 ETFs are one of the safest types of investments because they represent a good representation of the stock market as a whole. The market itself has consistently delivered positive returns over time, despite short-term volatility. By investing in an S&P 500 ETF, you are also likely to see positive long-term returns.
Since its inception in 2010, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has earned an average rate of return of around 15% per year. Much of this is due to the phenomenal bull market we have experienced over the past decade, and it may be more realistic to assume average returns of around 10% per year over the long term.
Even playing the safe card and assuming a 10% annual return, you can still make a lot of money with this ETF. Let’s say you are investing $ 1,400 right now. Here’s how much it will take you to keep investing (and how long you’ll need to save) to reach $ 100,000 in total savings:
- Invest $ 125 per month for 20 years
- Invest $ 250 per month for 15 years
- Invest $ 40 per month for 30 years
Also keep in mind that these ETFs are passive investments. In other words, all you have to do is invest consistently and then sit back and watch your money grow.
2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) contains just over 250 stocks that are expected to post above-average returns.
Growth ETFs tend to be riskier because high growth stocks can be more volatile than established companies. However, some of the biggest stocks in this fund include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. While these companies have experienced incredible growth, they are also relatively stable companies – which limits your risk.
This ETF was established in 2004 and has since recorded an average rate of return of just over 11% per year. If you’ve invested $ 1,400 right now, here’s how much you would need to keep investing to build up $ 100,000 with an average annual return of 11%:
- Invest $ 115 per month for 20 years
- Invest $ 225 per month for 15 years
- Invest $ 30 per month for 30 years
3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) includes nearly 350 stocks from the information technology sector.
This fund can be riskier because all stocks are from the same industry so it doesn’t offer as much diversification.However, the tech industry is known for its explosive growth, so this ETF is more likely to record higher returns.
Since its creation in 2004, this fund has achieved an average rate of return of around 13% per year. Assuming you’re investing $ 1,400 right now, here’s what it would take to get around $ 100,000 with an average annual return of 13%:
- Invest $ 90 per month for 20 years
- Invest $ 200 per month for 15 years
- Invest $ 15 per month for 30 years
Time is your friend when it comes to making big bucks in the stock market. By investing your stimulus check now and continuing to invest a little bit each month, you can earn more than you think.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]