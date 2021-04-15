Oil drops below $ 63 after jumping on stellar US demand data





Photographer: Oliver Bunic / Bloomberg Photographer: Oliver Bunic / Bloomberg Oil eased, cooling off the rally that pushed prices up nearly 5% on Wednesday. New York futures fell below $ 63 a barrel thanks to the longest streak of gains in more than a month. There are many signs of a stronger US market. The number of miles traveled over the country Highways have increased compared to the same period in 2019 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. US crude inventories fell the most in nearly two months last week, while a gauge of gasoline demand rose for a seventh straight week. Oil was stuck at nearly $ 60 a barrel after a rally that collapsed in mid-March amid an upsurge in cases of the virus in some areas. As the International Energy Agency sees a temporary lull in the market due to the resurgence of outbreaks, the organization followed OPEC this week in increasing its demand estimates for this year as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. “The environment in the oil market remains favorable,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank AG. “The image of the oil market continues to brighten despite ongoing restrictions in Europe and India.” Prices West Texas Intermediate slipped 32 cents to $ 62.83 at 8:55 a.m. New York time

Brent for June settlement fell 19 cents to $ 66.39 The strong rally in crude was accompanied by gains in market structure that continued on Thursday. The closely watched spread between the two closest December contracts is on track for its strongest close since the end of March. This is a sign that traders are increasingly bullish in the market. There are reasons to be careful, however. The pandemic is raging in India, as OPEC and its allies are set to start adding more supplies. Another wild card is Iran, which is seeking to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and lift US sanctions to increase crude exports, but progress remains uncertain. The demand table in Europe is also wobbly, toll road traffic in France last week was the lowest since May. Other news from the oil market: Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities have been targeted with drones and missiles for the second time in a week, with Houthi rebels in Yemen claiming to have attacked the southwestern refining town of Jazan.

Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities have been targeted with drones and missiles for the second time in a week, with Houthi rebels in Yemen claiming to have attacked the southwestern refining town of Jazan. Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s planned spending on oil and gas production will not maintain current production levels as it refocuses on low carbon energy.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s planned spending on oil and gas production will not maintain current production levels as it refocuses on low carbon energy. West Africa’s oil exports due to be loaded next month have struggled to sell, due to weak demand from the region’s repeat customers in Asia and Europe and increased competition from competing suppliers. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos