Naked Wines is now the largest market in the United States as pandemic disrupts habits





Naked Wines says its largest market now is the United States, where social distancing restrictions have helped normalize online alcohol purchases, increasing the subscription wine supplier’s sales beyond expectations. The UK-based group said on Thursday that US sales rose 75% to around £ 150million between the end of March, or 45% of total revenue. “The United States is the biggest opportunity we have, so it’s good to be where the action is,” said general manager Nick Devlin, who moved in 2017 to Napa, the heart of the California wine country. He added that the practice of buying wine online had gone, especially in the United States, from “taboo to quite common and normal” in the wake of the pandemic, boosting Naked’s business. The group’s overall subscriber base increased 50 percent to 885,000, while overall sales growth reached 68 percent, beating expectations. The UK accounts for around 40 percent of sales. However, Devlin was cautious about next year, explaining that the company did not expect revenue growth to continue at the same rate once restaurants and bars fully reopen. Sales data shows, however, that “people have developed very strong habits and this will lead to lasting change.” The company said the cost of marketing to sign up new members was 10% higher than last year, which Devlin attributed to the greater availability of cash. “For every pound we spend now, we will earn between £ 2.50 and £ 3 over the next five years,” he added. Investec analysts said the direct-to-consumer wine market was facing “fundamental structural changes – accelerated by the pandemic – giving Naked the benefit of scale and leading to lasting improvement in customer economies.” . They warned, however, that the rapid acceleration in customer numbers would likely lead to lower subscriber retention later on. Devlin said the company, which was founded in 2008, had seen signs of customers becoming more “loyal” during the pandemic. Naked’s share price, which more than tripled during the coronavirus crisis, fell 2% on Thursday morning. The subscription business was purchased by retailer Majestic Wines in 2015, but was split four years later when asset manager Fortress acquired Majestic in a $ 95million transaction. pound sterling. Both companies have been boosted by the pandemic as people drink more at home than in bars and restaurants.

