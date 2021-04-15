Stock falls after cautious advice

LONDON Shares of UK food delivery company Deliveroo fell on Thursday, with the company warning that growth could falter as economies begin to reopen.

In its first business update as a public company, Deliveroo said orders more than doubled year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, to 71 million ($ 97.9 million). The total value of transactions on its platform soared 130% to 1.65 billion, Deliveroo said.

Despite this, Deliveroo’s share price fell 4% to around 2.59 in afternoon trading, after the company gave cautious guidance for the full year.

In the update, Deliveroo said it was “difficult to say” how much of its growth in the first quarter was driven by the “special circumstances” of lockdowns in some of its markets.

“The Company continues to operate in an uncertain environment as the timing and impact of lifting these restrictions in the coming weeks and months remains unknown,” Deliveroo said Thursday.

“Deliveroo expects the growth rate to slow as the lockdowns ease, but the extent of the deceleration remains uncertain.”

Deliveroo said he was “cautious” sticking to the guidance for 2021 he gave in his IPO prospectus. The company expects gross transaction value growth of between 30% and 40% and gross profit margins of 7.5-8%.