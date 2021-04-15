Business
Stock falls after cautious advice
A Deliveroo rider’s bike near Victoria Station on March 31, 2021 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images
LONDON Shares of UK food delivery company Deliveroo fell on Thursday, with the company warning that growth could falter as economies begin to reopen.
In its first business update as a public company, Deliveroo said orders more than doubled year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, to 71 million ($ 97.9 million). The total value of transactions on its platform soared 130% to 1.65 billion, Deliveroo said.
Despite this, Deliveroo’s share price fell 4% to around 2.59 in afternoon trading, after the company gave cautious guidance for the full year.
In the update, Deliveroo said it was “difficult to say” how much of its growth in the first quarter was driven by the “special circumstances” of lockdowns in some of its markets.
“The Company continues to operate in an uncertain environment as the timing and impact of lifting these restrictions in the coming weeks and months remains unknown,” Deliveroo said Thursday.
“Deliveroo expects the growth rate to slow as the lockdowns ease, but the extent of the deceleration remains uncertain.”
Deliveroo said he was “cautious” sticking to the guidance for 2021 he gave in his IPO prospectus. The company expects gross transaction value growth of between 30% and 40% and gross profit margins of 7.5-8%.
Flop IPO
Deliveroo went public in London last month, initially becoming one of the worst UK IPOs for a large company in history. The company’s shares plunged as much as 30% on its first day of trading.
Analysts attributed the poor performance of the Amazon-backed company to questions about its valuation, current worker rights issues and intense competition in the food delivery industry.
Deliveroo shares are now down more than 33% from its IPO price of 3.90. And, with a market cap of $ 6.4 billion, the company is now worth less than the $ 7 billion it was valued at in its last round of private funding before going public.
For his part, Deliveroo said he was “just beginning its life as a public company” and was “confident” in its ability to deliver long-term returns to shareholders.
Earlier this week, Anglo-Dutch competitor Just Eat Takeaway said its orders jumped 79% in the first quarter, nearly double the growth it had previously forecast. The company added that it expects orders to increase throughout this year, even after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]