Oracle to create 8,500 jobs and invest $ 1.2 billion in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn Oracle Corporation said Wednesday it has requested a public hearing for approval of an economic impact plan with the Metro Industrial Development Board that would bring 8,500 jobs to Nashville, according to Mayor John Cooper’s office.

IDB and Metro Council approval is needed to finalize Oracle’s proposal to create 8,500 jobs and a $ 1.2 billion investment in Nashville by the end of 2031. Oracle plans to create approximately 2,500 jobs in Nashville by the end of 2027. The 8,500 new jobs would have an average salary of $ 110,000.

Oracle also said more than 11,500 ancillary jobs will be created and another 10,000 temporary jobs through construction and other support services associated with the construction, operation and maintenance of the proposed campus.

We are delighted that Oracle is ready to place a billion dollar bet on Nashville, Mayor John Cooper said in a press release. Oracle will bring a record number of high-paying jobs to Nashville and prepay all the city’s infrastructure costs. This is a huge victory for our city. In an unprecedented deal structure for Nashville, no new debt is issued and there is no burden on our taxpayers. Oracle’s presence will transform the East Shore, and I’m just as excited about how Oracle can transform education and career pipelines in Nashville.

A deal brokered by local and state officials would bring Oracle Corporation to Nashvilles East Bank in a development that will transform the region and connect the tech giant to the HBCU corridor on Jefferson Street.

Oracle’s potential investment includes $ 175 million in public infrastructure, providing taxpayer benefits without increasing Metros debt or weighing down Nashville taxpayers. Public infrastructure will include a pedestrian bridge over the Cumberland River, remediation of contaminated sites, a sewage pumping station and a waterfront park.

Oracle is interested in Nashville because it provides access to world-class higher education institutions and a talented workforce, has diverse populations with a vibrant culture, high quality of life while maintaining an affordable price. and is a premier destination for new hires. Other Oracle hubs include Austin, TX, Redwood City, California, Santa Monica, California, Seattle, Denver, Orlando, FL, and Burlington, MA.

As a perspective, a $ 1.2 billion campus would be about double the scale of Music City Center ($ 623 million in 2013).

The proposed deal represents the best possible financial arrangement for Davidson County residents and taxpayers, according to a press release.

Oracle buys the land and builds a $ 1.2 billion campus in an area that requires substantial investment. The deal would not add more debt to the city. The proposal does not require funding from the operating budget of Metros. There are no job grants or vouchers required under the proposed agreement.

In the proposal, Oracle will make a $ 175 million investment in public infrastructure that a city would normally be required to purchase on its own, according to the Mayors statement. This includes costs such as a water and sewer pumping station, a pedestrian bridge, street widening and environmental remediation.

According to the Economic Impact Plan, half of Oracle’s future property taxes would go to paying off the company for its initial infrastructure investment, without any interest payments.

The other half of the new property tax base would benefit the city’s general operating fund, from which funds can be used for investments in affordable housing and neighborhood infrastructure.

The project’s remaining property tax revenue, the Oracle bonus, can fund investments across the city. Creating and preserving affordable housing will be my top priority with these funds, said Cooper.

In addition to the increase in the property tax base, local sales and use tax revenues from the proposed project are expected to reach approximately $ 8.8 million per year.

In addition to a pedestrian bridge, waterfront park, greenway, improved streets and utilities, stormwater infrastructure and pumping station, Oracle is ready to s ‘Associate with Nashvilles schools, both financially and with volunteer tutoring programs.

In other cities, through Oracle Academy and Oracle Education Foundation, Oracle has a proven track record of investing in education and skills training in information technology, software development and computer skills.

Cooper and Metro Nashville Public Schools Principal Adrienne Battle discussed the potential benefits of partnerships between the tech giant and metro schools.

Students and families at Metro Nashville public schools will benefit from Oracle’s membership in our community, Battle said in a press release. Not only would Oracle provide high-paying, technology-driven jobs for families and future graduates, but we hope to add Oracle to our great corporate partnerships that give back to our public schools through meaningful partnerships that give back to our public schools. thanks to significant partnerships. to prepare students for high-tech jobs. Computer skills are a priority for MNPS and we are excited about the opportunity to partner with Oracle to bring their background in computer training to our students.

Oracle has a history of partnering with HBCUs at their other locations and has been recognized as a major supporter of HBCUs. With encouragement from Coopers, company executives have already started engaging with HBCU leaders in Nashvilles on similar opportunities.

Today’s news is another claim that big business wants to be in our city. They want to build here and grow roots here, Cooper said. My job is to make sure Nashville invests in our students and graduates. It’s great that our graduates don’t have to go to the west coast for top tech jobs.

Oracle would add thousands of high paying jobs to Davidson County.

A project like this would be a big strategic victory for Nashville and expand opportunities for Nashvillians, Ralph Schulz, president of the Nashville area chamber of commerce, said in a press release. Attracting these kinds of high-tech jobs has been a generation in the making, and this kind of project would help secure a bright future for our city. We appreciate the investment offered by Oracles in infrastructure in the city and in Nashville.

Oracle has also been an ally of the LBGT community. The company achieved a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index.

The Nashville LGBT Chamber welcomes Oracle to the city and looks forward to working with them on diversity and inclusion initiatives here, Joe Woolley, CEO of the Nashvilles LGBT Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. We know Oracle takes LGBTQ + inclusiveness seriously through its commitment to internal policies and programs that we know and can see through action.

According to the press release, the Oracle campus would bring new life to a difficult piece of the urban core of Nashvilles.

The company’s potential new 60-acre office center would be at the heart of the 120-acre parcel known as River North on the east side of Nashvilles. Without Oracle’s considerable investment, the transformation of the site would not be possible.

The site would benefit from $ 175 million in public infrastructure, including a pedestrian bridge over the Cumberland River connecting the North River region to Germantown and downtown Nashville. A waterfront park would be located at the landing stage of the bridges. Greenways along the river, road construction, utilities, lighting and accessible green spaces are all important public amenities in the proposed plan.

A critical aspect of the potential development is the company’s acceptance of responsibility for cleaning up an old Metro landfill at part of the site, an estimated cost in the tens of millions of dollars, according to the press release.