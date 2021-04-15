Business
TSMC Predicts Chip Shortage Through 2022, Reports Strong Profits
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday it was doing everything possible to increase productivity and alleviate the global chip shortage, but tight supplies will likely continue next year.
The world’s largest contract chip maker has said it is increasing capacity and working to keep prices reasonable.
We have acquired land and equipment and started building new facilities. We are hiring thousands of employees and expanding our capabilities across multiple locations, CEO CC Wei said in an online results briefing.
The chip shortage will take a few years to resolve, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told the Washington Post on Wednesday.
TSMC’s comments come after the company reported a 19.4% increase in first-quarter profits, beating market expectations, amid strong demand for chips amid a global shift to work at home.
TSMC, whose customers include Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, had previously reported several years of growth opportunities as the COVID-19 pandemic fueled demand for advanced chips to power devices such as smartphones and laptops.
Its business has been boosted by the chip shortage that initially forced automakers to cut production, but it is also hurting manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and even home appliances.
On Thursday, TSMC said it expects the chip shortage for its automotive customers to be significantly reduced from the next quarter.
TSMC’s net profit for January-March reached T $ 139.7 billion ($ 4.93 billion), compared to T $ 134.01 billion on average from 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 25.4% to a record $ 12.92 billion, in line with the range previously estimated by the company of $ 12.7 billion to $ 13 billion.
The company predicted second-quarter revenue to be between $ 12.9 billion and $ 13.2 billion, up from $ 10.38 billion in the same period a year earlier. He also raised his forecast for revenue growth for 2021 to around 20%, from an earlier forecast of a mid-teens percentage.
TSMC this month announced plans to invest $ 100 billion over the next three years to increase the capacity of its factories, days after Intel Corp announced a $ 20 billion plan to expand its capacity. advanced chip manufacturing.
Wei said the massive investment plan was driven by stronger engagement with more customers on the company’s most advanced 5-nanometer node technology, as well as its upcoming 3-nanometer node, which is expected to enter. in test production later this year.
The company also increased its capital spending for the production and development of advanced chips to around $ 30 billion this year, from a range of $ 25 billion to $ 28 billion expected in January.
Wei said TSMC is seeing its customers prepare for a higher level of inventory to ensure supply stability due to geopolitical and pandemic uncertainties. As a result, he says, the company’s capacity will remain tight throughout the year.
Analysts are optimistic about the company’s massive expansion plan, expecting global demand for advanced chips to increase as fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications technology and artificial intelligence applications are released. adopted more widely.
TSMC shares have risen about 16% so far this year and have more than doubled in the past year, giving TSMC a market value of $ 558 billion, more than double that of Intels and higher than that of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The title rose 1.14% Thursday, against 1.25% for the benchmark.
(1 USD = 28.3170 Taiwan dollars)
Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill
