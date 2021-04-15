FTSE 100 jumps as mid-caps hit new record





UK stocks finally shook their listless mood and returned to pre-pandemic levels with the FTSE 250 hitting a new high, backed by Travis Perkins (TPK) before its split in Wickes. The FTSE 100 pushed 25 points, or 0.36% higher, to 6,965 to touch its pre-pandemic level after a strong performance on Wall Street overnight that saw the Dow Jones hit a record on a strong update of Goldman Sachs profits. Homebuilders and DIY stocks had a small rally this morning, with Berkeley Group (BKG) leading the blue chips higher, gaining 2.5%, or 115p, to change hands to £ 46.35. Khaki (PSN) added 1.8% to trade at £ 32.19 and Taylor wimpey (TW) rose 1.7% to 191p. Kingfisher (KGF), which owns B&Q and Screwfix, added 1.9% to trade at 346p, as home improvement and DIY stocks performed well on positive sentiment around Wickes’ split from builders dealer Travis Perkins. Travis Perkins rose 3.3%, or 54p, to £ 16.98, taking him to the top of the FTSE 250 which hit another record, up 74 points, or 0.33% to 22,429, just a week after beating 22,000 for the first time. Mimicking its large-cap counterpart, the homebuilder Crest Nicholson (CRST) also added 2.99% to trade at 427p and kitchen maker Carpentry Howdens (HWDN) added 1.9% to reach 807p. “The mid-cap FTSE 250 index continues to set new records… thanks to a mix of homebuilder, homebuilder and airline dealers,” said Russ Mold, analyst at AJ Bell. “Investors are buying these sectors to play the reopening of trade and a general upturn in interest in UK stocks after a long period of slump.” A strong morning was ruined by Deliveroo (ROO), which fell 0.88% to 267p despite strong first quarter results showing a 114% increase in orders year over year to 71 million. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said following a ‘disastrous start’ just a few weeks ago, the first set of numbers as a tradable company was good but not good enough for keep investors from worrying. With the easing of the lockout, the company is poised to enter a period of decelerating growth, warning that for the year gross deal value is expected to climb between 30% and 40% – between a quarter and a third of what she managed in the first quarter, he says. He said it was “ not clear how severe the drop in demand will be ” when life returns to normal and “ uncertainty is a stop for investors. ” In the news of investment trusts, Electra Private Equity (ELTA) climbed 5.9% to 390 pence after the sale by the fund of heating and water specialist Sentinel Performance Solutions, with proceeds of £ 22.2 million or 58.1 pence per share. The fund plans to hold the proceeds until it has made further sales and can confirm future distributions to shareholders. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (AAS) rose 1.3% to £ 13.07 after announcing a slight outperformance of its benchmark in its interim results. The total return on the net asset value of the trust increased by 21.2% compared to a 20.5% increase in the MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan Small Cap Index. The trust benefited from its technology and communications assets, thanks to a surge in digital demand.

