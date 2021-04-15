Twitter details plan to understand if its algorithms are causing ‘unintentional damage’





Twitter’s algorithms have been accused of racial bias in the past.

The social networking service has also been attacked by people of different political ideologies for favoring one over the other.

The company has set up a META team that will investigate the issues and implement solutions.

Twitter promised that the study will be thorough and details will be disclosed in a transparent manner. Social media giant Twitter has announced that it has assembled a team of scientists and data engineers to determine whether its algorithms are causing “unintentional damage.” The plan – dubbed the “Responsible Machine Learning Initiative” – will study Twitter’s existing algorithms that offer content recommendations and crop images on the platform. “We are conducting in-depth analyzes and studies to assess the existence of potential harms in the algorithms we use,” the company noted in its

blog post. To make sure the proposed solutions are well-founded, Twitter says its team includes experts from different fields – this includes engineers, researchers and members of the Trust and Security as well as product teams. So what is “responsible machine learning”?





Responsible machine learning is all about assigning responsibility, achieving fairness, and being transparent about how Twitter’s machine learning-based algorithms work. Essentially, the expected outcome of this study is to ensure that Twitter users better understand these algorithms and how these algorithms shape the content they see on the platform.



Twitter has formed what it calls a META team – ML Ethics, Transparency and Accountability – which is tasked with undertaking this study and improving the user experience based on the results of the study. Why Does Twitter Need Responsible Machine Learning?





Twitter has faced backlash in the past for several issues, and one of them includes the Image Cropping Algorithm which has been found to be racially biased in favor of people with lighter skin. . One of the popular examples includes a set of two images with photos of former US President Barack Obama and Senator Mitch McConnell. Twitter’s algorithm detects McConnell’s face to show it in the cropped image, ignoring Obama either way. Trying a horrible experiment … Which will be the choice of the Twitter algorithm: Mitch McConnell or Barack Obama? https://t.co/bR1GRyCkia – Tony “Abolish ICE” Archers (@bascule) 1600553103000 Another example highlights the problem even better: Twitter’s algorithms capture Obama’s face in a lighter tone over a darker one. These images in particular, comparing low contrast to high contrast of Obama, are much more revealing. The algorithm see … https://t.co/5Lgt5QV8vK – Tony “Abolish ICE” Archers (@bascule) 1600721615000

Apart from that, Twitter also said it would study the home timeline as well as content recommendations across racial subgroups and political ideologies in seven countries. SEE ALSO: Saudi Arabia jailed an aid worker for running an anti-government Twitter page. His sister says it shows MBS is testing Biden’s promise to be tough on the kingdom. Donald Trump’s Twitter suspension will prevent the National Archives from preserving his account on the platform Leaked documents reveal how Amazon built a Twitter army to defend itself in a secret project named ‘Veritas’









