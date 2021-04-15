The Colorados coronavirus numbering system ends on Friday. As hospitalizations increase, it will be up to the counties to respond.

Beginning Friday, Colorado counties will have to decide how to control the rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the statewide COVID-19 numbering system, which has set public health restrictions over the course of of the last seven months, goes from a term to a recommendation.

The state will only impose restrictions on large indoor gathering places, such as sports arenas and concert halls. That’s on top of Governor Jared Polis’ statewide mask tenure, which has been significantly canceled in about half of the counties in Colorados.

We were convinced that with great advances in immunization, shifting the role of pandemic management through statewide restriction can successfully transition to greater responsibility at the local level and, yes, a greater responsibility on a personal level as well, Polis said at a press conference earlier. week.

But Polis also acknowledges that Colorado has entered a fourth wave of infections, driven by more transmissible and potentially deadly coronavirus variants. As of last week, more than half of Colorados cases now come from variants such as B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK, and B.1.427 / B.1.429, which was first identified in California.

Coronavirus deaths in the state have declined significantly as more than 80% of Coloradans aged 70 and older have been fully vaccinated, but risks remain for the state’s younger population.

Some counties in Colorado, including nearly all counties in the Denver metro area, are working to enact their own public health restrictions to override the numbering system and prevent the coronavirus from spreading uncontrollably. Other counties promise to lift all COVID-19 warrants.

The result will be a mosaic of complicated restrictions that Coloradans will be asked to navigate. On the Arapahoe County side of East County Line Road, for example, the LongHorn Steakhouse may be subject to capacity limits. Across the street, the Douglas County Red Lobster can seat as many diners as they want.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, who heads the Colorados Department of Public Health and Environment, said the state was at a crossroads in the pandemic.

CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan chats with reporters at a coronavirus testing site set up at Water World in Federal Heights on Monday August 10, 2020 (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

The pandemic is certainly not over yet, she said. We need to keep transmission control at the same level for at least the next month or so to avoid a spike in hospitalizations and deaths.

The governor likened the Colorados COVID situation to a race between vaccinating people and the variants.

Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver and Jefferson counties, where much of the Colorados population is located, formed a coalition and decided to keep numbering system restrictions in place, but all descended from ‘a level from Friday for at least a month. . After that, the counties, which are part of a metropolitan partnership, will conduct a reassessment.

The states decision means a number of Colorado counties and local jurisdictions will not maintain restrictions. There is nothing we can do about it, said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. We will take a different approach in Denver.

Douglas County Commissioners refused to join the coalition, withdrawing from a decision by its public health agency, the Tri-County Health Department, to join the rest of the counties in the metro area. The success of any effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 depends primarily on the voluntary and resolute implementation of these efforts by the population, not on the enforcement of stereotypical, inconsistent and excessive government regulations, a resolution said. adopted unanimously by the three commissioners.

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon said he wanted his county to send the message that this pandemic is over, according to Denver7.

Officials in El Paso County, the second most populous state, told The Gazette that they do not plan to have local COVID-19 restrictions. El Paso and Douglas have the second and third cases of B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant, respectively, according to the latest state data. (Larimer County has the most cases.)

Dr Bob McDonald, who heads the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said he believes counties like Douglas and El Paso were making the wrong decision.

I think it’s a mistake to go from the compliance we have based on the dial to nothing, McDonald said at a press briefing on Wednesday. I think it’s too fast.

McDonald has said he believes the end of the numbering system presents challenges, for sure. But he said, conversely, that the change will allow counties to carefully tailor their response to their coronavirus situation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a sign is displayed on the window asking customers to wear a mask inside the Hope Tank social enterprise gift shop on Broadway on April 6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado . (Kathryn Scott, Colorado Sun Special)

The final throes of the pandemic could play out very differently depending on how counties react to the end of the dial and whether people are keeping their guard up.

The virus is spreading at an exponential rate, according to the latest estimates. Mobility data suggests people are moving more around Colorado now than they have at any time during the pandemic, including during the catastrophic spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths at the end of the pandemic. fall and early winter. These two factors lay the foundation for a possible further massive increase in infections.

A report published This week, Colorado university researchers predicted that an immediate end of the dial coupled with a relaxation in personal behavior could lead to hundreds more deaths. The research team, led by the Colorado School of Public Health, modeled the combined impact of easing restrictions, rising vaccination rates, and faster-spreading variants.

In a scenario where researchers assume that vaccination rates continue to rise rapidly and that B.1.1.7. The variant becomes the dominant variant of the state, which now seems likely, an immediate end of the dial combined with a relaxation of precautions could cause a spike in hospitalizations which, at worst, could come close to what the state has. lived during the peak of December.

This graph from an April 7, 2021 report from the Colorado School of Public Health projects how many COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state would increase under various scenarios where guarantees are relaxed on April 15 or May 15. The analysis assumes that B.1.1 .7. the variant becomes dominant in the state. It examines what would happen if the state numbering frame were completed, and also examines the impact of modest or major changes in personal behavior that make the virus more likely to spread. (Screenshot by John Ingold, The Colorado Sun)

More alarmingly, the end of the dial and trigger precautions could result in an additional 400 to 600 deaths by July 1 compared to what the state would see on its current trajectory, according to the report.

But waiting a month before ending the dial and then relaxing the restrictions would have a much less impact, causing only a slight increase in hospitalizations and a few more deaths at worst.

This graph from an April 7, 2021 report from the Colorado School of Public Health projects the additional number of COVID-19 deaths the state could see in various scenarios where guarantees are relaxed on April 15 or May 15. whether the state numbering framework is complete and also examines the impact of modest or major changes in personal behavior that make the virus more likely to spread. While B.1.1.7. variant appears likely to become the dominant variant in the state, the report also examines the impact of a second variant originating in California. (Screenshot by John Ingold, The Colorado Sun)

Delaying policy changes until mid-May will prevent a large number of deaths and hospitalizations, the researchers wrote. Additionally, delaying policy changes until mid-May will provide more options in terms of the number and scale of changes that could be pursued without a significant increase in hospitalizations and deaths. Clear communication about the lingering risks of infection until mid-May, especially among those not yet vaccinated, will be important.

The Biden administration pleaded with states not to revert entirely to their pandemic restrictions to allow more time for people to get vaccinated. About a third of the population of Colorados has received at least a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are not considered fully effective until two weeks after the second dose is given. Colorado has suspended distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal regulators investigate reports of blood clots in a handful of women who have received the inoculation.

Ryan, who heads CDPHE, said the state will continue to offer a basic layer of protection through its order of masks and limits on large indoor gatherings.

And Polis said the end of the numbering system does not mean the state is lifting all restrictions, adding that the Coloradans should remain vigilant.

(This) does not mean that the state in any way is giving up on our efforts to remove the virus, Polis said. We were continuing two very important statewide measures to protect the Coloradans no matter where you live. We anticipate that many local governments will go beyond these statewide measures.

Yet, at the same time, he nodded at the bad tendencies of the Coronaviruses of Colorados.

I think the number of cases and hospitalizations will unfortunately continue to increase before decreasing, he said.