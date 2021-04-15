IL&FS addresses debt resolution of 43,000 cr to date and reduces entities to 161

MUMBAI: Besieged infrastructure financier IL&FS said on Thursday it had addressed the group’s overall debt 43,000 crore to date from asset sales and other cash receivables.

As part of its quarterly update on the progress of the ongoing Group resolution process, ILFS said on Thursday it has also increased the debt collection target to 61,000 crore.

Read also | Restaurants are now at the waterline

The Group further improved its estimates of overall debt collection for 61,000 Crorean increase of 5,000 crore on his earlier estimate of 56,000 crore. The increase in the estimate represents the resolution of nearly 62% of the Group’s overall debt based on funds and not on funds of approx. 99,000 crore, as of October 2018, “the company said in a statement.

The overall debt of 43,000 crore sent to date represents almost 71% of the revised overall value of the targeted recovery of 61,000 crore and 44% of global debt more 99,000 crore (as of October 2018).

“It can be borne in mind that the valuation target is higher than the average valuation observed under IBC since its inception,” added the company.

Of the 347 entities that IL & FS held as part of the IL&FS group (as of October 2018), 186 entities have been resolved to date, while the remaining 161 entities are in various stages of resolution.

IL&FS, which started out as a road construction finance company, has expanded its reach to around 347 subsidiaries, accumulating debt of around 91,000 crore in the process. In August 2018, when the company was unable to meet the obligations owed to investors, it collapsed.

In October 2018, the government set up a panel under the leadership of banker Uday Kotak to set up the resolution process in the conglomerate.

“The new board has been able to maximize collections for all categories of creditors, following a three-pronged strategy of resolution, restructuring and recovery, while keeping in mind the principles of corporate governance and corporate finance, ”the company said.

Upgrading potentially addressable debt by 5000 crore (at 61,000 crore) was largely due to better valuations, better operational performance and better recoveries of out-of-group exposures.

The aggregate addressed the debt of 43000 crore includes 26,800 crore based on monetization initiatives of completed entities and accumulated cash balance, 14,350 crore of additional net recovery expected from resolution and restructuring requests filed with NCLT (Mumbai) and NCLAT pending approval, and 1,926 crore of the Supreme Court’s verdict in favor of Rapid Metro Gurgaon.

The company since January, finalized the sale of Chongqing Yuhe Expressway, the sale of environmental business; receiving claims from NHAI for three road projects (Kiratpur Ner Chowk, Fagne Songadh and Chenani Nashri Tunnel); receipt of the product under the IBC resolution of the Port of Dighi; operating income received from the operation of road concessions and from the sale of electricity to ITPCL.

Over the next few quarters, he expects to approach approx. 8,000 crore in additional debt by September 2021, which would include: monetization of the stake in ONGC Tripura, Warora Chandrapur and Karyavattom Stadium; the second phase of InvIT, comprising five special road vehicles; and receipt of expected claims from road authorities for the Khed Sinnar Expressway and Srinagar Sonmarg Tunnel.

Thus, the overall debt processed should exceed 51,000 crore by September 2021. In addition, recovery of approximately 10,000 crore is likely to spill beyond September 2021 for a variety of reasons, including procedural complexities, he said.