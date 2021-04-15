Show proof of your vaccine and get a free Budweiser beer





Bud’s new commercial celebrates a safe reunion with those we missed most during quarantine over a beer.

FORT COLLINS, Colorado. Anheuser-Busch wants you to reunite with your friends once you receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Budweiser has announced that it rewards people over the age of 21 who show they have received the vaccine with a free beer tour. Consumers can download proof that they have received a vaccine (i.e. a selfie with their sticker or vaccination card) at ABeerOnBud.com to enter to receive a free game of Bud. No purchase is necessary to get the free Bud. The reward will come via a $ 5 virtual debit card that can be used to purchase a Budweiser beer. > Video above: Budweiser skipped his iconic Super Bowl spot in-game for the first time in 37 years. The brand shares their advertising anthem, Reunited with Buds, featuring their beloved Clydesdales and their pup, who celebrates our favorite bars as they begin to reopen. Set on legendary Queens hit Dont Stop Me Now, the new ad encourages consumers to get vaccinated and help make it safe to get back to bars. RELATED: Free Donut Krispy Kreme For Everyone Who Gets Their COVID Vaccine Krispy Kreme announced in March that it offers free donuts to anyone with proof of vaccination, throughout the year. Any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free original glazed donut at participating locations nationwide. The iconic donut shop clarifies that all guests who have received at least one of two Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion. All you need to show is your vaccination card to redeem your donut. A vaccine sticker is not valid. RELATED: What You Should (and Shouldn’t) Do With Your Vaccination Record Welcome back, Buds.

Get a ride on us when you show you’ve been vaccinated at https://t.co/o34HFqGtID pic.twitter.com/KCUbnsqlCR – Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 15, 2021 > The best stories organized daily for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather, and more straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Covid-19 vaccine MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our every day 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

