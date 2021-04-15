Verizon Business Expands 5G Business Internet to 21 More U.S. Cities





What would you like to know: Verizon 5G Business Internet is now available to businesses of all sizes in 24 US cities.

The fixed-wireless offer is an alternative to cable, with multiple price and service options and no data limits.

Verizon offers a locked-in price for 10 years, no long-term contracts required, and professional installation included.

According to the Verizon 5G Activity Report, business decision makers broadly agree that 5G will create new opportunities for their business (80%), industry (79%) and role (79%). BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, will expand to 21 new US cities this month. 5G Business Internet, an alternative to cable, leverages Verizons 5G Ultra Wideband technology as the connectivity backbone to manage your entire business, from point-of-sale systems to employee productivity devices, with professional installation included. As 5G business internet evolves into new cities, businesses of all sizes can access lightning-fast speeds, low latency, and next-generation applications enabled by 5G Ultra Wideband with no limitations or data limits, ” Said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business “Well, continue to expand the footprint of the 5G business internet and bring the competitive prices, capabilities and flexibility of our full range of products and services to more and more people. ‘businesses across the country. The offers include 100, 200 and 400 Mbps plans for large businesses and small and medium-sized businesses with no data limits. Verizon offers a 10 year price freeze for new customers, no long term contract required. Additional information about this offer and about 5G Business Internet pricing, availability, service and more can be found here. Additionally, where 5G Business Internet is not yet available, Verizon offers LTE Business Internet to provide coverage for Verizon customers. Verizon 5G Business Internet is launched today in parts of Anaheim, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City , San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis and St. Paul, with parts of Riverside-Corona, Calif. Becoming available on April 22. The service has already launched in parts of Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles. Additional cities will be announced on an ongoing basis. 5G Business Internet Complements Verizon Business Portfolio of Networking and Digital Transformation Tools, Including 5G Mobility and 5G Edge Mobile Computing (MEC) Services, OneTalk Voice Communications, Video Collaboration Platform BlueJeans by Verizon, advanced security services, IoT and other activities. services. The launch comes at a time when business decision makers are faced with the transformational potential of 5G. According to a recent Verizon Business survey conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, seven in 10 decision makers (69%) believe that 5G will help their business overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly half (48%) have said their companies have already provided or are planning to deliver a 5G-enabled smartphone or device to employees within the next six months, and around eight in 10 agree that 5G will create new opportunities for their business (80%), their industry ( 79%), and their role (79%).

