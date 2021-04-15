Shelby County health officials talk about vaccination efforts and easing trade restrictions FOX13 News Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Shelby County health officials spoke at noon Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccination efforts and relaxed trade restrictions arriving in the region this weekend.

David Sweat, deputy director of the Shelby County Department of Health, said more than 93,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Seven new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

More than 283,000 people have received a vaccine in Shelby County, 40.6% of the target, Sweat said.

The goal is 700,000 people.

The majority of people vaccinated are 75 years of age and over.

More than 15% of those vaccinated are between the ages of 16 and 24, Sweat said.

Residents of eastern Shelby County and the Medical District are the most vaccinated right now.

The majority of cases of COVID-19 variants are found in western Shelby County, primarily in zip code 38127.

The variants are more deadly and more transmissible.

The vaccines protect against variant strains, Sweat said.

MFD chief Gina Sweat said vaccines are widely available in several places in the city.

The Pipkin Building Mass Vaccination Site is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and no appointments are necessary this week through Sunday.

The average wait time is 11 minutes, said Gina Sweat.

This weekend, the first 2,500 people vaccinated at the Pipkin Building will receive a $ 20 Kroger gift card.

Other freebies such as McDonalds coupons and Grizzlies gear will also be distributed.

Dr Bruce Randolph spoke on Health Directive 20, which comes into effect at midnight on Saturday.

Randolph said landlords are required to give tenants information about eviction resources.

Buffets may reopen with certain security restrictions in place. They should have hand sanitizer available to customers.

Customers are also required to wear a mask when helping themselves to a buffet, Randolph said.

You can remove a mask while eating or drinking at the table.

Event planners are not required to submit a plan for pre-approval of an event unless it involves more than 500 people.

Local health officials continue to monitor the data to guide decisions on restrictions that can be relaxed.

Others will be announced at a later date, Randolph said.