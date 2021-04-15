CDC committee reviewing J & J’s vaccine wants more data before ending hiatus

WASHINGTON (Nation Now) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Wednesday did not make a decision on the break in use Johnson & Johnsons Single Dose COVID-19 Vaccine.

The panel said it would seek more information on rare but potentially dangerous cases of blood clots before voting on whether to continue. recommend that the vaccine be discontinued. The advisory committee aims to meet again in a week to 10 days.

In one joint statement Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and CDC recommended to suspend single-dose vaccine use for at least a few days to investigate after six cases of blood clots have been reported. Both agencies said they were investigating unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, in combination with a reduction in the number of platelets.

The CDC said it would recommend the hiatus until the advisory committee reviews the cases and assesses the implications. The FDA will also review the advisory committee’s analysis as part of its own investigation, the CDC said.

Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist Dr. Lynn Batha and several others spoke at the meeting in support of extending the break to gather more safety information.

“By having more solid information, I think we can be more confident about how we talk about the safety of this vaccine,” she told other members of the CDC advisory committee, which is considering vote on a change in vaccine policy. .

Previously, the deputy director of vaccine development for the FDA, Doran Fink, told the CDC panel that his current thinking was that the warnings and communications from the federal agency would allow doctors to weigh the risks against the benefits of the vaccine. .

Other panel members, however, expressed concern that extending the hiatus could exacerbate problems with equitable access to the vaccine, which is considered important for serving hard-to-reach communities because it can be saved. at normal refrigerator temperature and is administered as one. dose instead of two.

The cases of the blood clots in question, all in women under the age of 50, have been reported on 6.8 million doses of J&J vaccine administered in the United States – According to federal health officials and immunology experts, a risk is extremely low, especially when compared to the potential risk of COVID-19. One of the six women has died and three are still hospitalized.

US health agencies recommend people who have received the J&J vaccine who experience severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination, contact their health care provider.

I want to stress that these events seem extremely rare. However Covid-19 vaccine Safety is a top priority, Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a press conference on Tuesday. We anticipate it will be a matter of days for this break.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, echoed the agencies on Tuesday, saying the chances of blood clots are “less than one in a million,” but Americans should be careful if they were receiving the J&J vaccine.

Fauci added that people should pay particular attention to symptoms associated with blood clots, especially between one and three weeks after the stroke.

CDC deputy director Dr. Anne Schuchat said that for those who received their injection at least a month or more ago, the risk of developing clots is very low at this time.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said the J&J hiatus will not have a significant impact on the country’s vaccination plan, adding that J&J vaccines account for less than 5% of shots weapons registered in the United States to date.

Approximately 76.7 million people, or 23.1% of the US population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc / BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. 37.3% of the U.S. population or 123.9 million adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.