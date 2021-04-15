Dow closes above 34,000 for the first time after exploding big bank profits and economic data





Topline Explosive corporate earnings and a slew of stronger-than-expected economic data lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to new highs on Thursday, indicating that the long-awaited economic recovery could gain momentum. Two traders share a laugh on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Highlights The Dow Jones climbed 305 points, or 0.9% on Thursday, closing above 34,000 points for the first time after hitting a late-morning trading milestone, while the S&P 500, which peaked for the last time on Tuesday, also set a new high, jumping 1.1%. Even the recently underperforming Nasdaq jumped 1.3%, although it is still around 0.4% from its February high due to the interest rate hike this year which has pushed investors away. investors from high-priced stocks like Tesla, Peloton and Zoom and to industries like energy and financials. have been hit hard by the pandemic. Although they ended the day down 0.5%, Citigroup shares led the S & Ps morning gains after the New York-based bank. posted Better-than-expected income and profits of $ 19.3 billion and $ 7.9 billion, respectively, thanks in large part to surging income from investment banks, which also helped Goldman Sachs turn a profit “monsters” Wednesday. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> A slew of other companies topped Wall Street estimates with their earnings releases Thursday morning, including private equity giant BlackRock (up 2.1%), insurer UnitedHealth Group (up 3 , 9%), Bank of America (down 3%), PepsiCo (up 0.1%) and Delta Air Lines (down 2.8%), Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales totaled $ 619.1 billion in March, according to the United States Census Bureau, which climbed nearly 10% month over month due to various factors, including stimulus checks, an acceleration in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and warmer weather, says Vanessa Martinez, partner of the $ 1.6 billion wealth advisory The Lerner Group. The labor market is also showing signs of a better-than-expected recovery, with jobless claims falling to 576,000 last week, almost 200,000 lower than the week before and marking their lowest level in more than a year, according to the Ministry of Labor on Thursday. . Crucial quote “While 34,000 in itself is just another number, it’s a monumental achievement when you think back to where we were last year around this time,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist. for LPL Financial, in an email Thursday The speed and resilience of this economic recovery is unlike anything we’ve ever seen and it helps justify stocks at record levels. Tangent Although nearly 17 million Americans still receive some form of unemployment assistance, Thursday’s optimistic jobs report could indicate that the long-struggling labor market may finally recover. With a huge and better-than-expected drop in new jobless claims, the economic recovery finally appears to be gaining momentum, ”Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate said in an email Thursday. , show that there is “a lot of pent-up demand in the economy,” Martinez said, with consumer savings rates rising over the past year, likely to increase spending for the rest of the year. this year. To monitor With big bank profits largely shelved, big tech companies are next to report profits. Apple, Facebook, and Tesla are among the companies slated for release later this month. Key context Billions of dollars in fiscal stimulus, accommodative monetary policy and exploding corporate profits fueled huge gains for the stock market during the pandemic, and this week’s earnings reports are a sign that the latter point could continue with the reopening of the economy. Meanwhile, Congress is working on another relief plan that could inject an additional $ 2 trillion into the economy, and the Federal Reserve insists it will not release its economic support until full employment and the Price stability will not yet be achieved on the horizon given unemployment of 6%. Further reading Unemployment claims fall to 576,000, their lowest level in more than a year (Forbes) Coinbase Skyrockets in Nasdaq listing, valuation of $ 105 billion on first day of trading (Forbes) JPMorgan, Goldman and Wells Fargo release ‘Monster’ $ 69 billion in sales (Forbes) Here’s the ‘early warning sign’ Morgan Stanley worries as stocks hit record highs (Forbes)

