Pfizer CEO says third dose likely needed within a year: report

ORLANDO, Florida Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer told CNBC on Thursday people will most likely need another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within a year of being fully immunized. The pharmaceutical company, as well as Moderna, have been studying the possibility of requiring a third dose since the beginning of this year. Ongoing studies are also examining the effectiveness of a COVID-19 immunity booster caused by current and possibly new variants. Study launched in February uses participants from the first Pfizer Phase 1 American study that will be offered a third injection of the current vaccine 6 to 12 months after receiving their second vaccination schedule. The study is part of the clinical development strategy to determine the effectiveness of a third dose against evolving variants, according to Pfizer and BioNTech. A d Bourla too recently told CNBC people will likely need to be vaccinated every year. [TRENDING: BOLO for these hairy caterpillars. Heres why | Lawmaker caught naked on video call | Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house] Viruses are constantly evolving and the world is in a race to vaccinate millions of people and tamp down the coronavirus even before other mutants emerge. More than 119 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 22% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Much of the rest of the world is far behind this pace. A d All the major vaccine makers are tweaking their recipes in case an update against the so-called B.1.351 virus is needed. Now the doses of Moderna and Pfizer are being put to the test. In suburban Atlanta, Emory University asked people who received the original Modernas vaccine a year ago in a first-stage study to also help test the updated vaccine. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, doesn’t just test the variant of the Modernas vaccine as a third-shot immune booster. Researchers from Emory and three other medical centers are also recruiting volunteers who have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. They want to know: Could people be vaccinated with just two doses of the variant vaccine and not with the original? Or a dose of each type? Or even combine the original dose and the variant dose in the same injection? To keep up to date with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

