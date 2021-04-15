America’s biggest gas driller calls for tighter emission limits





Photographer: Ty Wright / Bloomberg Photographer: Ty Wright / Bloomberg EQT Corp. Calls for stricter caps on methane leaks from natural gas wells after the Trump administration relaxed rules in a bid to boost the domestic energy industry. EQT, which pumps more gas than any other driller in the United States, supports congressional resolutions condemning last year’s rollback of Obama-era limits on emissions from new oil and gas wells, according to statement Thursday. Hours earlier, the Pittsburgh-based explorer unveiled plans to get so-called responsible sourcing third-party certification for most of its production. Explore dynamic updates to Earth’s major data points Restoring federal standards would bring more transparency, and EQT and “the overwhelming majority” of the industry would be able to comply immediately after years of progress in reducing emissions, according to Toby Rice, CEO of ‘EQT. “Frankly, the flashbacks weren’t necessary in the first place,” Rice said in an interview. “We are already operating in a much cleaner and more efficient manner than what the general public attributes to us.” More than To learn more about Bloomberg Intelligence’s ESG offerings, click here. The fossil fuel industry is under increasing pressure from investors, policymakers and environmental activists to take concrete action to tackle climate change. Although gas is cleaner than coal in terms of carbon dioxide and other pollutants, methane itself is a potent greenhouse gas, which means that accidental leaks and intentional releases are a plus. great threat. Chesapeake Energy Corp. announced plans earlier this week to third-party certification of its gas as coming from responsible sources. The initiative involves installing emissions monitoring equipment at well sites in Pennsylvania and Louisiana. A group of 41 natural gas companies under the ONE Future Coalition have already met their long-term methane reduction targets, Rice said. There is a growing demand from national utilities with decarbonization goals and from liquefied natural gas exporters for a product certified to meet environmental, social and governance criteria, Rice said. “This is a real opportunity for EQT.” EQT’s decision is also part of a larger industry effort to ensure gas will continue to play a relevant role in the decade-long transition away from fossil fuels. “What you are seeing is a need to differentiate between natural gas and other forms of energy,” Rice said. “We believe natural gas is the cleanest form of energy that has a proven track record for large-scale operation.” (Updates with comments from the CEO of EQT starting in the third paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

