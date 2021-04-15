Data show cases of weaker variants in areas with the highest vaccination rate





MEMPHIS, Tennessee – More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday marked the highest number of new cases in Shelby County since mid-February. The worrying increase has prompted officials to re-emphasize the importance of vaccination. Health Department officials released new data showing that many postcodes in western Shelby County were lagging in vaccination rates. As a result, officials are getting creative in getting people vaccinated. “We’re going to have a few events this weekend,” said Chief Gina Sweat of the Memphis Fire Department. The Dashcam video showing the entrance to the vaccination line at the Pipkin Building proves that if you go there, your chance to take a photo is wide open. A WREG employee walked in and out within 15 minutes. Chef Sweat said they were operating with an average wait time of 11 minutes. Officials said on Thursday that they will continue to waive the need to make appointments until Sunday at the Pipkin Building, which means you can just show up anytime from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also offer $ 20 Kroger and Walmart gift cards to the first 2,500 people. weekend. They will also be on hand to vaccinate at the University of Memphis Friday night football game, where the first 500 people to get the vaccine will also receive $ 10 coupons. “There will be a lot of other good loot giveaways on Saturday including some Grizzlies swag,” Sweat said. Shelby County Department of Health epidemiologist David Sweat said the jump could be temporary due to spring break and vacation travel, or it could represent a more serious fourth wave. Well look at the data and hold it to see if it’s a minor increase like a wave on a beach for a wave and then go back to small waves or is it like we have a rising tide David Sweat said. Shelby County health officials have also reported a drop in the number of cases in areas with the highest vaccination rates. Health officials said the number of cases led them to conclude the vaccine was effective in protecting against the variants. The variants are 30% more deadly and 50% more transmissible, health officials said. Vaccinated population according to age

Vaccination rate in Shelby County based on zip code

Variants in Shelby County based on zip code To date, 68% of people over 65 have been vaccinated. Over 19,000 residents aged 16 to 24 have also received at least one dose. In total, approximately 283,000 people were vaccinated, of which 169,000 were fully vaccinated. The goal is to vaccinate 700,000 people. To register for a vaccine, Click here.



Close modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos