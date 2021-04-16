



EXIT FROM THE SAMPO PLC SCHOLARSHIP on April 14, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (company code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) held directly, indirectly or through the financial instruments of BlackRock, Inc. (US tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds fell on April 13, 2021 to below five (5) percent of Sampo’s total voting rights plc. Sampo’s share capital is made up of 555,351,850 shares, including 554,151,850 A shares and 1,200,000 B shares. Each A share gives the right to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850. Total Positions of BlackRock, Inc and its Funds Subject to Notification: % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights via financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in% (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 4.93% of shares Less than 5% of the voting rights 0.12% of shares Less than 5% of the voting rights 5.04% of shares Less than 5% of the voting rights Positions of the previous notification (if applicable) 4.99% of shares 4.95% of voting rights 0.11% of shares 0.11% of voting rights 5.10% of shares 5.06% of the voting rights Details notified of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: A: Shares and voting rights: Class / type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9: 5) Indirect

(SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7) Direct

(SMA 9: 5) Indirect

(SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7) FI0009003305 27,352,347 shares Less than 5% of the voting rights 4.93% of shares Less than 5% of the voting rights SUB-TOTAL A 27,352,347 shares Less than 5% of the voting rights 4.93% of shares Less than 5% of the voting rights B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9: 6a: Type of funding

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

right to vote U.S. Deposit Receipt (US79588J1025) N / A N / A Physical 269,750 shares Less than 5% of the voting rights 0.05% of the shares Less than 5% of the voting rights Securities lending N / A N / A Physical 374,464 shares Less than 5% of the voting rights 0.07% of shares Less than 5% of the voting rights CFD N / A N / A Cash 953 times

Less than 5% of the voting rights 0.00% of shares Less than 5% of the voting rights SUB-TOTAL B 645,167 shares Less than 5% of the voting rights 0.12% of shares Less than 5% of the voting rights SAMPO API The story continues Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communication

Phone. +358 10516 0030 Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The main media

Financial supervisory authority

www.sampo.com

