As Bezos Seeks To Be Earth’s Best Employer, Amazon Fights Shareholder Calls To Prove Its Progress





Amazon.com Inc., which has touted its commitment to civil rights over the past year and signed a statement this week denouncing electoral restrictions, opposes all human rights resolutions and civil rights presented to its shareholders this year at the time of his departure. The CEO strives to be the best employer on earth.

Among Amazon AMZN’s proposals,

+ 1.38%

recommends that its shareholders vote against the reports on compensation by race and by sex; who is promoted; how customers use its technology; and the lobbying activities of tech giants. The company said in its proxy that it generally opposes proposals calling for other reports, policies or initiatives because they do not take into account actions we are already taking or have already reported on to address these issues.

After George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minnesota last year and the widespread racial justice protests that followed, Amazon was among many companies that reported Black Lives Matter, including putting the sentence on its home page. Yet the company, like others, said this year that what it did in response made efforts to keep it transparent and accountable unnecessary. See: Businesses said black lives were important last year, and now they’re being asked to prove it In the case of a resolution calling for an independent audit of the company’s impact on civil rights, equity, diversity and inclusion, Amazon had asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to allow the company to block it from its proxy. The SEC wouldn’t, so shareholders will have the option to vote. An independent review of how Amazon tackles racial injustice in the workplace, in the wages it pays and in the products it sells, will help ensure that the company faces institutionalized inequalities and challenges. the impact on its business, said New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. , which had filed the resolution on behalf of the New York State Joint Pension Fund, in a statement after the SEC ruling. In its attorney, Amazon touts the donations it has made to racial justice organizations and its efforts to achieve diversity within its workforce, including doubling the number of black directors and vice-presidents in 2020 and again in 2021 through effective executive development and recruitment programs. Additionally, an Amazon spokesperson noted that the SEC agreed with the company on excluding a separate resolution calling for a policy of finding diverse candidates. The company argued, among other things, that such a policy is not necessary because it already has diversity initiatives and policies in place. Amazon has also been in the spotlight for its relationship with its employees. In his annual letter to shareholders, chief executive Jeff Bezos said the company will focus on a vision for [employee] success after Amazon blocked an effort to organize workers at a warehouse in Alabama. See: Bezos’ swan song letter promises obsession with employee well-being Yet Amazon opposes a shareholder resolution calling for a policy to consider other board candidates, including employee representatives. Amazon has been publicly excoriated for mistreating workers, including criticizing dehumanizing working conditions, anti-union activity and exerting significant pressure on taxpayers by forcing their employees to rely on food stamps, the resolution says, adding that worker representation on the board could help solve the problems. directly. In its statement opposing the resolution, Amazon said there are several channels through which the company and the board interact with employees and address their concerns, including Connections, its employee feedback platform, as well as employee surveys and an open door policy. As for how its products are used, Amazon shareholders will vote on two resolutions that address possible abuse of surveillance, artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Amazon surveillance and cloud products can exacerbate systemic inequalities, compromise surveillance and contribute to mass surveillance, says a resolution that calls for a report on customer due diligence. The resolution mentions that the Amazons are working with immigration and customs services, partnering with Rings Police, and selling Rekognition, the company’s facial recognition technology, to the police. Another resolution specifically calls for a report on recognition and reads in part: Human rights and civil rights organizations fear facial surveillance technology may violate civil rights by unfairly and improperly targeting and monitoring disproportionately people of color, immigrants and civil society organizations. See: Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan urge shareholders to vote against racial equity audits In recent years, the American Civil Liberties Union has published studies showing that Rekognition failed to correctly identify American lawmakers, for example. In response to the two proposals, Amazon disagrees with the characterization of Rekognition and adds that it has advocated for regulation of facial recognition. Amazon Rekognition is an image analysis service that can analyze objects, people, text, scenes and activities in images and videos, the company explains. Contrary to the erroneous description of the promoters, this is not a surveillance system. The company also notes that it has implemented a one-year moratorium on police use of Rekognition and has turned down potential customers who violate its technology acceptable use policy. Michael Connor, executive director of OpenMIC (Media and Information Companies Initiative), a nonprofit that works on socially responsible investing and shareholder engagement and has helped shareholders craft the resolutions, said that despite Amazons’ stated commitment to civil liberties, dozens of national and local civil rights groups have explicitly and consistently called out for Ring, Rekognition, the Amazons Oversight of Warehouse Workers and Drivers, and other ongoing threats to civil rights. Finally, Amazon is asking shareholders to vote against a proposed report on its lobbying activities, saying it complies with federal and other applicable disclosure laws. The resolution calls for additional disclosures on direct and indirect lobbying, and grassroots lobbying communications, and notes that state-level disclosure is irregular or non-existent. In addition, he points out that Amazons’ spending sometimes contradicts his public positions. An example: CEO Jeff Bezos signed the [Business Roundtables]Statement on the goal of a company pledging to invest in employees, but Amazon hired lobbyists on COVID-19 issues to counter workers protesting lack of protection, Newground Social Investment wrote in its proposal. In response, Amazon highlighted internal COVID-19 testing for its employees and its advocacy for frontline workers to be vaccinated.

