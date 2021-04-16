This robot-run fund with a history of predicting Tesla’s price movements just made these stock picks

An artificial intelligence-based exchange-traded fund correctly predicted Tesla’s price movements and recently shared its most recent portfolio additions and subtractions with MarketWatch.

The fund is the Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF, traded under the name AMOM AMOM,

on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2019. The ETF has generated total returns of 9% so far in 2021 and 79% last year, significantly outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Momentum ETF SPMO,

which has made a 45% comparable since April 2020.

AMOM is an actively managed, artificial intelligence-based portfolio that tracks 50 large-cap US stocks and reweighting its holdings each month. It is based on a momentum strategy, with the AI ​​behind its stock selections capitalizing on movements in existing market trends to inform the decision to add, remove or reweight holdings. Artificial intelligence analyzes the market and uses its predictive power to analyze a wide range of models that show the dynamics of the stock market.

The fund is a product of Qraft, a fintech group based in Seoul, South Korea, leveraging AI in its investment products, which include three other versions of major indices selected by the AI: an index American large-cap QRFT,

an HDIV American large-cap dividend index,

and an American NVQ value index,

One of AMOM’s remarkable achievements has been to correctly anticipate the price movements of electric vehicle manufacturer Teslas TSLA,

Stock. The fund sold all of its shares in Tesla at the end of August, before the stock fell 14% in September and 10% in October. AMOM bought that drop, reinvested in Tesla in November, and stocked up on stocks until the end of January, when Tesla represented 6.7% of its portfolio.

Before the start of February, AMOM sold all of its Tesla holdings as the stock neared its all-time high. Shares of the EV company have fallen more than 12% since the start of February, when the AI ​​decided to sell. AMOM has not yet bought Tesla.

The entry of AI-managed funds to Wall Street has promised a new high-tech future for investing, although it has yet to live up to the hype. Theoretically, the researchers have shown that AI investing strategies can beat the market by up to 40% on an annualized basis, when tested against historical data.

But Vasant Dhar, a professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University and founder of a machine-learning-based hedge fund, argued on MarketWatch in June 2020 that AI-managed funds would not break through. not the stock market.

Dhar said it was difficult for funds backed by machine learning to maintain a lasting advantage in markets, which are highly confrontational in nature. He advised investors considering investing in an AI system to ask tough questions, including how likely the edge of AI will persist in the future, and what the inherent uncertainties and range of outcomes are. performance for the fund.

Best AMOM titles for April

The AI ​​who heads AMOM made recommendations for reorienting the fund portfolio at the end of March, including reweighting holdings as well as adding new stocks and starting others.

TGT target,

was the biggest addition, with a portfolio weighting of 2.7%. So far, shares of the retail giant have risen 3% this month, with a 15% rise so far in 2021. AI may have picked up this stock as part the wider rotation of value stocks, in line with its addition of another retail giant Walmart WMT,

as the second-largest holding fund in March, Qraft said. Walmart shares have risen more than 7% since it was added to AMOM last month.

ServiceNow NOW,

was another addition to the fund, with the portfolio weighting just below the targets at 2.69%. Shares of the cloud-computing software company have already climbed nearly 10% so far this month, in a rebound that pushes the stock up 4% this year.

Autodesk ADSK,

representing 2.16% of AMOM’s portfolio. The shares of the maker of software and design tools, including AutoCAD, are more than 6% higher since the start of the month and below year-on-year stability. Monster Beverage MNST,

was another choice for April, included in AMOM with a portfolio weighting of just under 2%. The stock of energy drink companies is up 5% in April and nearly 6% in 2021.

The final stock of the first five added to AMOM for April was another of the solid value variety: OReilly Auto Parts ORLY,

with an allowance of 1.8%. Shares of the parts retailer are trading just 1% higher since the start of the month, up 13% year-to-date, so there could be more gains in the rest of the month if the AI ​​is right.

5 stocks AI doesn’t like

But AMOM also pulled out of equities at the start of April, including the startup of two big blue-chip names with heavy weightings in the portfolio. Manufacturer of graphics microchips Nvidia NVDA,

and Home Depot HD retailer,

each previously representing more than 5% of AMOM, were abolished at the beginning of the month.

The three largest stocks by portfolio weight withdrawn from the fund were semiconductor systems supplier KLA Corporation KLAC,

Zebra Technologies ZBRA barcode and IT tracking group,

and generator manufacturer Generac Holdings GNRC,

So far, those five stocks have actually risen in April, with Nvidia being over 17% higher since the end of March. But if AMOM is right, maybe there will be a fix ahead.