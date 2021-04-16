Thermo Fisher bets big on clinical research with $ 17.4 billion contract

Text size





Thermo Fisher Scientific



bet on a future in clinical research.

The Waltham, Mass., Maker of lab equipment, chemicals and test kits, is buying the PPD contract research organization for $ 17.4 billion in its largest transaction to date. PPD and similar companies perform clinical trials and other laboratory services for drug manufacturers.

Analysts said the move will help Thermo Fisher close a hole in what is expected to be declining test revenue later this year. Thermo Fisher made about $ 6 billion on Covid-19 testing and vaccine production last year, according to SVB Leerink.

Thermo Fisher has been involved in a series of transactions, including NovaSep and Mesa Biotech, notes SVB analyst Puneet Souda.

The deal is Thermo Fishers’ first major contract since acquiring Brammer for $ 1.7 billion in March 2019.



PPD



is expected to help Thermo Fisher grow significantly in the biopharmaceutical sector, said Souda, who rates the stock’s outperformance.

Thermo Fisher shares were up 3.7% Thursday and 6.6% this year from the S&P 500’s 10.9% gain. PPD shares were up 6.7%.

With a new wave of drugs in development and a flood of money supporting this effort from government and drug companies, the need for laboratory services is increasing.



Swiss credit,



who also credits Thermo Fisher with outperforming, said there could be some disruption in the contract research services market and increased activity.

PPD adds exposure to a faster growing biopharmaceutical end-market where we are seemingly at the forefront of the next wave of innovation, said Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wilson Wright.

Thermo Fisher buys PPD for $ 47.50 a share, which is 24% more than the PPD closing price on Tuesday. It also assumes a debt of $ 3.5 billion.

PPD provides clinical research and laboratory services for drug developers. Cowen analyst Doug Schenke said he generated $ 4.7 billion in revenue last year and is expected to post a 14% gain this year, based on consensus estimates. PPD serves a $ 50 billion industry that is expected to grow at mid-size in the long run, he said in a note.

Schenke credits Thermo Fisher with an outperformance, with a price target of $ 585, which is 18% higher than the current price.

Biopharma is Thermo Fishers’ fastest growing company, with a growing number of drugs and therapies using cells and genes. Thermo Fisher assumes $ 75 million in cost savings in acquiring PPD and could deliver an adjusted $ 50 million increase in profit over three years, Leerinks Souda said.

We view the acquisition as positive and a good use of the COVID cash flow generated by the strong demand for Thermo Fishers testing, the analyst said.

After the agreement, pharma and biotechnology will represent 46% of the revenue mix,

As part of Thermo Fisher, PPD will be able to secure additional work with new and existing customers, says Cowens Schenkel. The company’s extensive capabilities and knowledge combined in serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry will enable new solutions for customers that create the potential to reduce the time and cost of the drug development process, he wrote. in a note.

