Collapse in loans to C, BAC, WFC and JPM worries investors even as bank profits soar
Investors are reporting new concerns about when America’s biggest banks will resume their core business of lending money.
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., on ‘disputed’ loans – a word he quickly regretted using – put pressure on stock prices, as did cuts in quarterly loans. in banks.Bank of America Corp. reported a 14% drop in loan balances in the first quarter compared to the previous year, whileCitigroup Inc. said Thursday that loans fell 10%. These declines follow the 4% drop in loan balances at JPMorgan and the 9% drop atWells Fargo & Co., reported Wednesday.
Executives at all companies have struggled to provide specific goals as to when they expect loan balances to increase or by how much, while expressing optimism about economic growth on the way out. of the pandemic.
In America’s four largest banks, the loan collapse and low interest rates combined to drastically reduce net interest income – what lenders do with borrowers minus what they pay depositors – so even as their trading and investment banking activities boosted their profits. At JPMorgan, for example, NII accounted for 40% of total revenue, its smallest quarterly share in at least a decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At Bank of America, the net interest margin – the difference between what it costs the business to borrow and what it receives from loans and investments – fell 0.65 percentage points to 1.68%.
Concerns over whether the nation’s largest banks can significantly increase lending contributed to the decline in stock prices on Thursday, with Bank of America falling 4.6%, its largest intraday drop on top of five months. The KBW Bank index fell 1.5% at 1:59 p.m. in New York, led byTruist Financial Corp., which fell 4.7%, and Bank of America.
“Whether it’s fair or not, banking investors care a lot more about NII, NIM, and loan growth than they do about trading and underwriting,” said Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge Media LLC. “This is why the group is trading so badly.”
Read more: Big Banks See US Juice Extraction Profits Rebound After Trading Bonanza
Bank executives have repeatedly stressed this week on calls with analysts and reporters that they were victims of lukewarm demand for credit. Households are so overwhelmed with cash – having hidden an additional $ 2 trillion, according to Dimon – that they not only need new loans, but pay off existing balances. Companies, on the other hand, can benefit from cheap financing in the debt market and therefore do not seek bank credit.
“This is not bad news regarding the loan application,” Dimon said. “This is actually good news.”
Increase in deposits
The earnings results reflect the weekly data the Federal Reserve releases on bank balance sheets. The 25 largest American bankscollectively reduced their loan holdings by 8% in the year through March, while deposits soared 16%, producing a combined loan-to-deposit ratio that now stands at 53.9%. This is the widest gap between the ability of big banks to lend and their actual loans in 36 years of weekly data from the Fed.
Had America’s largest banks maintained their lending levels around this time last year, they would now have $ 1.37 trillion in additional loans.
Banks typically report a drop in loan demand around the time they tighten lending standards, according to the Fed’s survey data, making it difficult to assess which comes first.
There are signs of hopethe loan executives said. Bank of America CFO Paul Donofrio told reporters on Thursday that his company expects some growth in lending as the economy grows. At Citigroup, CFO Mark Mason said consumer spending on the bank’s credit cards was roughly flat from last year – a promising sign after consumers pulled back following the Covid-19 – and that the bank will try to make credit card juice borrow with new incentives.
“This is the healthiest we have seen the consumer emerge from a crisis in recent history,” said Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup.
– With the help of Lananh Nguyen and Jennifer Surane
