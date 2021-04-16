Delta (DAL) Sticks to Profit Outlook as Travel Rises

Delta Air Lines Inc. has stayed true to its bullish financial forecast despite a larger-than-expected loss in the first three months of the year and upset Wall Street with its outlook for cost pressures from rebounding travel.

The carrier still expects to stop burning cash this quarter and return to profitability in the third “if recovery trends continue,” CEO Ed Bastian said on Thursday as Delta reports results for the first three months of the year. But the airline has warned of additional costs as it prepares idle aircraft for service and trains pilots returning from voluntary leave.

The stable outlook underscored Delta’s bet that travel demand will return in the coming months, as rising vaccination rates in the United States allay concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and prompt more consumers to fly again. But rising spending adds financial risk at a time when airlines remain vulnerable to any signs of weak recovery, such as the US decision this week to suspend use of Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine. & Johnson.

Delta’s forecast for the second quarter “sees lower than expected revenue on lower capacity and higher non-fuel unit costs,” Helane Becker, analyst at Cowen & Co., said in a note to customers.

Shares fell 3.1% to $ 46.69 by 2:58 p.m. in New York City, placing the company among the top 10 worst performers on the S&P 500 Index. Delta was up 20% this year through Wednesday, the most small gain among the five largest US airlines. The Atlanta-based carrier is the first of those companies to release its first quarter results.

Delta expects industry benchmark fuel-free kilometer per seat flight costs to climb 6% to 9% this quarter from 2019 levels, compared to the 2% gain at which Savanthi Syth, analyst at Raymond James Financial Inc., expected.

Three to four percentage points of the increase will come from pilot training and maintenance work on reactivated aircraft. Another drag is the shortage of long-haul international flights, which spread expenses over vast distances.

“Significant amount”

“This is a significant amount that we are investing to revive the business,” Bastian said on a conference call with analysts and investors, less than two weeks after understaffing forced Delta to cancel flights. at Easter.

While the carrier still has limits on the demand it can serve in the very short term, Delta’s decision to resume selling mid-size seats on May 1 is expected to ease any capacity squeeze as the company’s planes fill up. at an expected level of around 85% in June, Bastian mentioned. A recent US government study found that blocking the middle seats reduced the risk of exposure to Covid-19 on airline flights, but Delta said the report was based on outdated information.

“This study was based on data from 2017, so it doesn’t take into account any of the security protocols we’ve implemented, including masking,” Bastian said in an interview with CNBC.

The company recalled all of its 1,713 idle pilots on April 1, but only about 400 will be trained in time to resume flying this summer. Delta has reduced its fleet by 15% since the end of 2019 and retired some aircraft to cut costs amid slumping demand, meaning a number of pilots need to be trained on different planes.

Delta “could very well be in the market” to hire pilots and flight attendants before the end of 2021 if travel demand continues to pick up, Bastian said.

“Constant voltage”

“There’s a constant tension between trying to be as cost efficient as possible while waiting to see when demand picks up,” Bastian said in an interview. “It’s something we’ve never done before as an industry. It is not easy.”

The company posted an adjusted loss of $ 3.55 per share in the first quarter, worse than the average deficit of $ 3.17 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue fell 65% to $ 3.6 billion, excluding sales from a Delta-owned refinery.

The beginnings of a rebound were enough to allow the airline to generate positive cash flow of around $ 4 million per day in March, a sign of improvement after a difficult start to the year. Delta is not alone in seeing signs of recovery, with American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports that its planes fly with an average of 80% of the seats occupied.

“When I look at the first quarter, what is clear is that our business has taken a turn,” Bastian told CNBC. “This shift is active and is rebounding” with the increase in the vaccination rate.

As domestic leisure travel leads the rebound, with bookings at 85% of 2019 levels, even long depressed domestic business travel has picked up. until about 20% of previous levels, Bastian said.

A vital US-UK travel corridor “hopefully” will open by early summer and lead to other international markets lifting restrictions, he said. Demand in Asia may take a year or more to rebound.

In the United States, large corporate customers associate vaccination rates with the decision to fly.

The trend will likely start this summer and develop towards a “significant improvement” by the fall, Bastian said. “Travelers are gaining confidence and are starting to take ownership of their lives.”

– With the help of Tony Robinson

