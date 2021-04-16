Million Dollar Listing star arrives in Texas as Douglas Elliman launches statewide expansion





Fredrik Eklund, one of the stars of the Bravo “Million Dollar Listing” reality TV show, will begin listing homes in Houston and statewide through luxury broker Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The move is driven by the influx of people and businesses moving to Texas in search of cost reductions.

“The plan was always to expand to the rest of the state,” said Jacob Sudhoff, general manager of Douglas Elliman Texas. “We didn’t think we were going to expand this quickly, all at once. But due to the growth and volume of demand and the number of people moving to Texas, we just had to do both cities at the same time. “ Douglas Elliman, who already has an office and 150 real estate agents in Houston, is recruiting 50 to 100 additional agents in the area, and aims to recruit 100 to 150 agents in the Dallas area and 50 to 100 agents in the Austin area by the end of the year. On HoustonChronicle.com: Sudhoff and Douglas Elliman join forces in Houston real estate brokerage Eklund, who along with John Gomes leads the Eklund Gomes team within Douglas Elliman, was drawn to Texas by his clients in Los Angeles and New York who were looking to relocate to the state. Sudhoff said the team would be able to elevate Texas real estate to a national level by drawing attention to what clients can get for their money here. “Everywhere Fredrik goes, the show goes – let me put it that way,” he said. New York-based Douglas Elliman has also charted his growth path across the country by following his clients. It has opened offices in Florida, Aspen and California, with clients purchasing second homes in these markets. Houston was the brokerage’s first Texas market, Sudhoff explained, as many Houstonians have second homes in the markets Douglas Elliman worked in. “There’s always the joke that there are more Houstonians in Aspen in July and August than there are Coloradoans,” Sudhoff said. Today, the pandemic and a series of business relocations have accelerated the tendency for people to move out of high-cost markets to Texas. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Tesla, Oracle and Palantir have announced they will open offices in Texas, bringing with them thousands of employees who suddenly need their families to move. Along with his expansion in Texas, Douglas Elliman also redesigned his offices to be more in touch with customers. In January, it rolled out the Design and Selection Center to stores at Arrive at Kirby Drive and Westheimer Road. There, realtors, in-house architects, designers and consultants all work in a space inspired by Starbucks and Apple’s Genius Bar. People selling their homes can meet with experts to discuss staging, renovations, or virtual renderings of what a buyer could do with the space, and brokers can connect with Douglas Elliman’s resources. Douglas Elliman has just signed a lease for a similar space in Dallas and is looking for another in Austin, where he currently has a temporary office. [email protected]; twitter.com/raschuetz







