Orange County’s vaccination efforts undeterred by J&J hiatus

Orange County, Florida The break in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does little to slow down Orange Countys’ vaccination efforts.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine we have shouldn’t affect distribution in our county because we weren’t doing as much of Johnson & Johnson to start with, said Dr Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. .

Pino said the county still had 30,000 doses of the J&J vaccine that it would keep until a decision was made on whether it should be distributed again.

At the same time, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has announced a host of new opportunities for people to make appointments to get vaccinated.

The mayor announced that the next location for the county’s COVID-19 mobile vaccination program will be at the Silver Star Park Gymnasium at 2801 N. Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando, offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The site will be from Monday April 19 to Friday April 23.

Monday to Thursday, by appointment only. Appointments for the site can be made here.

On Friday, April 23, the gymnasium will be a walk-in site starting at 9 a.m. and will close after all doses have been administered. The county said 1,000 vaccines would be offered each day.

Friday morning at 9 a.m. for the Orange County Convention Center mass vaccination site. Appointments can be made at ocf.net/vaccine.

I’m told there will be some 17,000 potential nominations, which will be available, Demings said.

Demings also said the FEMA-backed site on the west campus of Valencia College will offer the Pfizer vaccine while the J&J single-dose vaccine is on hold. The state said on Wednesday it was still working on a plan to get there.

They schedule up to 5,000 visits per day and have been told uptime is going well, Demings said.

Despite these ongoing vaccination efforts, the mayor said the county still has an increased positivity rate.

The 14 day positivity rate is still increasing. It is now 7.1% and that is not going in the right direction. A month ago, on March 15, our 14-day positivity rate was hovering around 5%, Demings said. We cannot let go. in terms of vaccination. At this time, the Coronavirus is still very much alive in our community.

Even with that increased positivity rate, the mayor showed some optimism in his pledge to start easing some masking and social distancing restrictions, teasing a bigger announcement to come.

We continued to dialogue. We continued to work with epidemiologists and experts in the region who did research. We have continued to work with our local health department and Dr Pino, and probably next week we will be announcing a plan of action for the future on what we can do as the virus continues to affect us here, in this community. So next week, he said.

