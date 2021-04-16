Business
Citi Retreat Highlights Struggle of Global Banks in China, India
Citigroup Inc.’s plan to exit retail operations in China and India highlights frustrating battle for market share facing international banks in two of Asia’s largest economies, despite billions of dollars invested over the past decade.
Increased rivalry from domestic lenders, especially in consumer finance, and fierce competition for top talent have contributed to challenges that foreign banks have often struggled to overcome. High capital and regulatory requirements have also proven to be onerous.
Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser said on Thursday the bank decided it didn’t have the scale it needed to compete in China, India and 11 other markets. Overall, international banks held 1.2% of assets in 2020 in Asia’s largest economy, up from 1.8% in 2010, according to data from McKinsey & Co. In India, that number has slipped to 6.8% last year, up from 7.2% a decade ago, according to the data.
Chinese government-controlled rivals and stricter capital requirements for foreign banks in India, forcing them to hold larger buffers, are leaving many foreign companies in trouble. As Citigroup decides how to exit retail banking operations in the two countries, other players from HSBC Holdings Plc to DBS Group Holdings Ltd. of Singapore, are pursuing their growth ambitions in these markets.
“The ability to scale quickly is a very important factor, and this is one of the reasons that local banks scale so quickly and are in a better competitive position in retail and consumer banking,” Joydeep said. Sengupta, senior partner at McKinsey in Singapore. “For foreign banks, it will probably be more difficult to change profitability.”
In China, international banks face challenges despite measures taken by the authorities to facilitate competition. HSBC,Standard Chartered Plc andCitigroup became the first foreign bank allowed to establish locally incorporated subsidiaries in China around 2007. Beijing continued to ease the rules for foreign players over the next decade, and has since removed the required $ 10 billion threshold. for foreign banks to become local companies. banks.
However, competition remains fierce from state-owned rivals who dominate the financial system, have long-standing relationships with other government-controlled companies that drive much of the business. economic development and benefit from a better return on average assets.
Citigroup is also closing retail banking operations in countries ranging from Australia to Indonesia and South Korea, according to a statement released Thursday. The lender said it would continue to serve businesses and private banking clients in markets tagged for sale.
“While the other 13 markets have great companies, we don’t have the scale we need to be competitive,” said Mr. Fraser of Citigroup. “We believe that our capital, investments and other resources are better deployed against higher return opportunities in wealth management and institutional operations in Asia.
In India, where the average return on assets is higher than that of local competitors, international banks have mainly avoided the demands of setting aside additional capital and establishing local subsidiaries. Instead, they largely continued to operate as branches, underscoring their reluctance to expand and offer a wider range of financial services. Of the 46 foreign lenders, justDBS and the State Bank of Mauritius operate as subsidiaries.
Foreign banks have not significantly expanded their loan portfolios in the past 18 months. Lending by lenders contracted 5.7% in the quarter ending December after contracting 7.1% three months earlier. In contrast, the books of credit for public and private banks increased by more than 6% during this period, according to the RBI.
However, some large foreign institutions are betting on the growth of both markets, targeting areas such as wealth management.HSBC is looking to deepen its push in mainland China and has chosen South Asia as an expansion geography, particularly in wealth management.
In India, the DBS group takes over Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. from India. It was a deal orchestrated by the country’s central bank, the first time authorities have turned to a foreign lender to bail out a struggling local rival. Japanese lenders, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., have expressed interest in expanding into the country.
“The game changer here could be digital banking,” McKinsey’s Sengupta said. “If someone can build a successful digital model, I think we could level the playing field. Some players can take that bet, but it’s a big bet. “
– With the help of Evelyn Yu
