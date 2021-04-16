Today’s Stock Markets: Covid-19 Infections; American sanctions against Russia; Bank loan

Hello. Disturbing signs of European case numbers, sanctions against Russia and a lending meltdown for US banks. Here’s what moves the markets.

European cases

France has taken a worrying step because it has passed 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 and the German healthcare system on the brink, with many hospitals overwhelmed and the growing number of cases indicating tougher days are ahead. In the UK, where the country is reopening, doctors called for caution and said social distancing rules must be followed given the “dangerous wave” of infections seen in neighboring countries. In Italy, for its part, the country’s debt is expected to surpass the previous record accumulated as a result of World War I as the costs of Covid soar.

Relations with Russia

Relations between the United States and Russia took a turn on Thursday as President Joe Biden’s administration imposed a series of new sanctions in retaliation for alleged wrongdoing related to efforts to disrupt the U.S. election and the SolarWinds hack. Russia at large ignored the move and, while saying he was ready to strike back, added that he remained open to the White House’s offer of a summit between Biden and President Vladimir Putin. Biden, for his part, said he wants a “stable and predictable relationship” with Moscow.

Loan collapse

The earnings season for US banks has provided a glimpse of what investors are watching more closely. Despite the reports big hits in their investment banking, lenders like Bank of America and Citigroup have left markets worried collapsing credit levels. Households bursting with savings during the pandemic not only do not need new loans, but also pay off their existing debts. Morgan Stanley will end the season on Friday. All lenders, however, express confidence in an economic recovery and the latest data confirms this trend, with the surge in retail sales in the United States and the reduction in jobless claims.

Coinbase Debate

It has been an important week for cryptocurrencies and the debate around Coinbase’s IPO is expected to continue on Friday. Shares in the newly listed crypto exchange rocked Thursday, with its market cap sort of from the $ 112 billion it minted in its early days. a blow for retail investors – and the market is struggling to value the company. The Coinbase boss said his listing marked a change in legitimacy of the sector and another major hedge fund announced it would start buy cryptocurrencies, the latest sign of digital assets going mainstream.

To come up…

European and US equity futures are mixed heading into Friday’s session, after a rather flat day for Asian equities after those of China record economic growth has not inspired further investment in the region’s stock markets. Oil is heading for a third weekly gain and iron ore prices are on track for the best week since March. European profits are relatively calm, but German automaker Daimler said overnight that it expected profits to beat expectations. In the United States, the White House will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the first foreign leader to meet Biden in person since his inauguration in January.

And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning

Trying to figure out who pulled the Treasury yields on Thursday, any detective will tell you to look for motive, means, and an opportunity. The fall in bond yields – which has occurred despite glowing US economic statistics – seems technical, a professional blow so to speak. The main suspects after surveying the neighborhood appear to be Japanese hedge funds or investors. Hedge funds are net short treasury bills, but not at the extremes of recent years, but that at least gives them a motive. The fact that 10-year T-bill yields were hit the hardest confuses the evidence a bit, as this is the only maturity where leveraged funds are net long – apparently to arbitrate the spread between contracts. Treasury futures and spot bonds. Japanese investors have both the means and the motivation – attractive yields on currency-hedged Treasury bills – and also the opportunity, having just started a new fiscal year. Data on Thursday showed they bought the most external debt since November in the first full week of April. Investors will soon have the opportunity to “question” some of them, with Japanese life insurers due to announce annual investment plans next week. Still, the market forensics team is sure to present additional evidence in the coming days, which could reveal new suspects for the yield hit. For now though, traders are watching to see if Treasury yields retreat, and after a rapid rally, they will resume their upward march.

Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.

